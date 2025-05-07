Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue now new U.S. ambassador to China

May 7 (UPI) -- Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, is the United States' newest ambassador to China after being sworn in Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

President Donald Trump hosted Perdue's swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office.

"Our new ambassador brings to this position a lifetime of experience at the highest levels of business and politics," Trump said in a video recording of the swearing-in ceremony that was posted on Truth Social.

"Over four decades in business, he rose to lead several major American corporations," Trump said, "including as the president and CEO of the footwear giant Reebok ... and later CEO of Dollar General."

Trump said Perdue, 75, did a "great job" and lived and worked in Singapore and Hong Kong for several years while negotiating business deals.

"Following his business success as an executive, David stepped forward to serve the American government and was elected to the United States Senate in Georgia," Trump said.

"As our lead diplomat in Beijing, David will work to promote American interests in stability in the Indo-Pacific," Trump told those attending Perdue's swearing-in ceremony.

He will "help stop the flood of Chinese fentanyl from across the border, seek fairness and reciprocity for the American worker and ensure safety of our citizens overseas, and promote peace in the region and in the world," Trump added.

The president called the relationship between the United States and China "complex and complicated" and said he is confident Perdue will do well.

"This is a very, very extraordinary man, and you're going to do a fantastic job," Trump said. "Say 'hello' to President Xi while you are there."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio swore in Perdue with Perdue's wife, Bonnie, at her husband's side during the about 5-minute ceremony.

"Mr. President, I am humbled to be in this office today," Perdue said afterward.

"I want the world to know that I know this man personally," he continued. "He loves this country, and I am glad to be your man in China."

Trump gave Perdue the order that he signed to nominate him as the ambassador to China to end the ceremony.

Perdue represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate for one term from 2015 to 2021.

He replaces former ambassador to China R. Nicholas Burns, whom former President Joe Biden nominated for the position in 2021.

Perdue was sworn in as Chinese and U.S. representatives met in Switzerland to discuss a potential trade agreement.