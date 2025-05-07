Trending
U.S. News
May 7, 2025 / 5:43 PM

Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue now new U.S. ambassador to China

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) congratulates former Sen. David Perdue after swearing him in as the U.S. ambassador to China during a ceremony in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 3 | Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) congratulates former Sen. David Perdue after swearing him in as the U.S. ambassador to China during a ceremony in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, is the United States' newest ambassador to China after being sworn in Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

President Donald Trump hosted Perdue's swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office.

"Our new ambassador brings to this position a lifetime of experience at the highest levels of business and politics," Trump said in a video recording of the swearing-in ceremony that was posted on Truth Social.

"Over four decades in business, he rose to lead several major American corporations," Trump said, "including as the president and CEO of the footwear giant Reebok ... and later CEO of Dollar General."

Related

Trump said Perdue, 75, did a "great job" and lived and worked in Singapore and Hong Kong for several years while negotiating business deals.

"Following his business success as an executive, David stepped forward to serve the American government and was elected to the United States Senate in Georgia," Trump said.

"As our lead diplomat in Beijing, David will work to promote American interests in stability in the Indo-Pacific," Trump told those attending Perdue's swearing-in ceremony.

He will "help stop the flood of Chinese fentanyl from across the border, seek fairness and reciprocity for the American worker and ensure safety of our citizens overseas, and promote peace in the region and in the world," Trump added.

The president called the relationship between the United States and China "complex and complicated" and said he is confident Perdue will do well.

"This is a very, very extraordinary man, and you're going to do a fantastic job," Trump said. "Say 'hello' to President Xi while you are there."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio swore in Perdue with Perdue's wife, Bonnie, at her husband's side during the about 5-minute ceremony.

"Mr. President, I am humbled to be in this office today," Perdue said afterward.

"I want the world to know that I know this man personally," he continued. "He loves this country, and I am glad to be your man in China."

Trump gave Perdue the order that he signed to nominate him as the ambassador to China to end the ceremony.

Perdue represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate for one term from 2015 to 2021.

He replaces former ambassador to China R. Nicholas Burns, whom former President Joe Biden nominated for the position in 2021.

Perdue was sworn in as Chinese and U.S. representatives met in Switzerland to discuss a potential trade agreement.

Latest Headlines

3 ex-Memphis police officers found not guilty of state charges in Tyre Nichols' beating death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 ex-Memphis police officers found not guilty of state charges in Tyre Nichols' beating death
May 7 (UPI) -- Three former Memphis police officers on Wednesday were acquitted on all state charges in the death of Tyre Nichols two years ago after being convicted of federal charges in 2024.
Feds seek info on 'unfair,' 'anticompetitive' practices in live entertainment industry
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Feds seek info on 'unfair,' 'anticompetitive' practices in live entertainment industry
May 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. government seeks information from Americans about practices or conduct deemed "anticompetitive" in the entertainment industry, officials announced Wednesday in a public inquiry.
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
May 7 (UPI) -- The revelation of a potential change from Google to an AI-powered search engine for Apple's Safari web browser caused shares in both tech firms to lose value on Wednesday.
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
WASHINGTON, May 7 (UPI) -- Lawmakers pressed top defense officials on military readiness in the Indo-Pacific amid rising threats from China, emphasizing modernization, energy resilience and high-tech capabilities.
Interior renews agreements in hope of strengthening Colorado River conservation efforts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Interior renews agreements in hope of strengthening Colorado River conservation efforts
May 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Interior said Wednesday it extended more than a dozen contracts with water-rights holders in California and Arizona that aim to boost water funding and conservation efforts in the Colorado River.
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
May 7 (UPI) -- An alligator attacked and killed a woman while she was canoeing with her husband in Florida's Lake Kissimmee State Park on Tuesday afternoon.
More than 200 suspected child sex abuse offenders arrested in national crackdown
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
More than 200 suspected child sex abuse offenders arrested in national crackdown
May 7 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that in an organized enforcement effort to identify, track and arrest child sex predators, it has rescued 115 children and arrested 205 child sexual abuse offenders.
Appeals court orders Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk transferred to Vermont
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court orders Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk transferred to Vermont
May 7 (UPI) -- An appeals court on Wednesday ordered the federal government to comply with a lower court ruling to transfer Tufts University Ph.D. student Rumeysa Ozturk from a Louisiana detention facility to Vermont.
House Republicans advance budget bill that would increase fossil fuel production, mining on public lands
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Republicans advance budget bill that would increase fossil fuel production, mining on public lands
May 7 (UPI) -- House Republicans announced Wednesday that they advanced a budget bill that would increase fossil fuel production and mining of public lands.
Trump administration launches anti-Semitism probe into University of Washington
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump administration launches anti-Semitism probe into University of Washington
May 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration says it launched a review into recently alleged anti-Semitic activity at the University of Washington and its affiliated campuses.

Trending Stories

Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency

Follow Us