U.S. News
May 7, 2025 / 1:01 PM

Appeals court orders Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk transferred to Vermont

By Chris Benson
Protesters gathered on March 27 at Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass., in support of Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk who was taken into custody by U.S Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on March 25. Photo Provided By Taylor Coester/EPA-EFE
May 7 (UPI) -- An appeals court on Wednesday ordered the federal government to comply with a lower court ruling to transfer Tufts University Ph.D. student Rumeysa Ozturk from a Louisiana detention facility to Vermont.

The decision by the 2nd Circuit's three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals rejected the Trump administration's request for emergency relief in the challenge to Ozturk's detention and arrived after it heard arguments on Tuesday on the Justice Department's bid to pause a judicial order requiring Ozturk, a 30-year-old doctoral student, to be transferred to ICE custody in Vermont.

The three-judge 2nd circuit said the Trump administration has until May 14 to comply with the transfer order.

Ozturk was taken into custody by force by the armed agents near her Somerville, Mass., home on March 25, then sent to a Louisiana detention facility despite not being accused of a crime.

In early April, Tufts University officials demanded her release "without delay."

According to court documents, Ozturk was not notified beforehand.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration Customs Enforcement claim she "had been involved in associations that 'may undermine U.S. foreign policy by creating a hostile environment for Jewish students and indicating support for a designated terrorist organization.'"

Ozturk, a Turkish national, co-wrote an op-ed critical of the university's administration and in support of three Tufts Senate resolutions demanding the university acknowledge "the Palestinian genocide" and divest from Israel.

The university said her op-ed didn't violate any policies, saying it did not "constitute a violation of the University's understanding of the Immigration and Naturalization Act."

Ozturk is currently being held at a Basile, Lou., immigration facility with a bail hearing scheduled Friday in a Vermont federal court in front of U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III.

