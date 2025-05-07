Trending
U.S. News
May 7, 2025 / 8:33 AM

Second U.S. fighter jet falls off USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A F/A-18 Super Hornet Jet, like the one pictured here, fell off of the USS Harry S. Truman for the second time in roughly a week. File Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Sutton/U.S. Navy
A F/A-18 Super Hornet Jet, like the one pictured here, fell off of the USS Harry S. Truman for the second time in roughly a week. File Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Sutton/U.S. Navy

May 7 (UPI) -- A jet fell off the USS Harry S. Truman for the second time in roughly a week, officials said.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet fell off the deck of the ship and was lost in the Red Sea, CBS News, NBC News and CNN reported.

The pilot and weapons systems officer were forced to eject from the aircraft following a failed arrestment.

They sustained minor injuries after they were recovered by a rescue helicopter, CNN reported.

Related

A defense official told CBS News that no flight deck personnel were injured in the incident.

The cause of the incident was unclear but initial reporting, the tail hook failed to catch the wire that slows down the aircraft upon landing, and the jet then continued to accelerate toward the bow and over into the water, according to NBC News.

The first F/A-18E to fall into the water was being towed in the hangar bay in late April when the crew reportedly lost control of the aircraft, which led to both the jet and tow tractor to go overboard. U.S. officials said the jet may have fallen after the Truman turned while taking evasive action against Yemen's Houthi militants.

The Navy said the incident is under investigation. A single F/A-18E costs around $66 million to produce.

The Truman has seen other problems over the past year. It collided with a merchant ship in the Mediterranean Sea near the Suez Canal in February, which led to the removal of its captain. One of the Truman's F/A-18 fighter jets was mistakenly fired upon by another American aircraft carrier in December.

Latest Headlines

Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates steady amid tariff inflationary pressure
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates steady amid tariff inflationary pressure
May 7 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve Wednesday was expected to keep interest rates where they are rather than cutting them amid the economic uncertainty caused by Trump administration tariffs.
WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy, announces plans for its future
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy, announces plans for its future
May 7 (UPI) -- The WeightWatchers weight loss brand has filed for bankruptcy.
Columbia University to lay off 180 researchers due to Trump administration funding cuts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Columbia University to lay off 180 researchers due to Trump administration funding cuts
May 7 (UPI) -- Columbia University announced Tuesday it will terminate about 180 researchers as the college negotiates with the Trump administration over $400 million in federal funding that was pulled by President Donald Trump.
REAL ID requirement deadline for flights arrives after 20 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
REAL ID requirement deadline for flights arrives after 20 years
May 6 (UPI) -- Nearly 20 years after the passage of the REAL ID Act, the deadline to update to a compliant identification card arrives on Wednesday.
U.S., Chinese trade officials to hold talks this week in Switzerland
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Chinese trade officials to hold talks this week in Switzerland
May 7 (UPI) -- High-ranking U.S. and Chinese officials will meet this week to discuss trade issues, marking the first formal talks between the two countries since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on China.
Another judge rules against Trump's use of wartime authority to deport migrants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Another judge rules against Trump's use of wartime authority to deport migrants
May 7 (UPI) -- Another federal judge has ruled against President Donald Trump's use of a wartime authority to deport Venezuelan migrants.
Jury orders Israeli firm to pay WhatsApp nearly $170M in damages
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury orders Israeli firm to pay WhatsApp nearly $170M in damages
May 7 (UPI) -- A federal jury in California has ordered Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO to pay WhatsApp nearly $170 million in damages for using the smart phone messaging application to spy on its users.
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
May 6 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday night that she will ask federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against two Mexican nationals accused of human smuggling.
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
May 6 (UPI) -- Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins on Tuesday accused Democrats of fearmongering while they oppose proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs workforce.
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
May 6 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were arrested and a "record-breaking" quantity of fentanyl seized across several states in a blow to one of the largest and "most dangerous" drug cartels in America, authorities say.

Trending Stories

Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor in second round of voting
Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor in second round of voting

Follow Us