Trending
U.S. News
May 7, 2025 / 5:18 PM

3 ex-Memphis police officers found not guilty of state charges in Tyre Nichols' beating death

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Three former Memphis police officers on Wednesday were found not guilty of state charges in connection with the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Photo courtesy Nichols family attorney Ben Crump/Instagram
1 of 4 | Three former Memphis police officers on Wednesday were found not guilty of state charges in connection with the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Photo courtesy Nichols family attorney Ben Crump/Instagram

May 7 (UPI) -- Three former Memphis police officers on Wednesday were acquitted on all state charges in the death of Tyre Nichols two years ago after being convicted of federal charges in 2024.

A state jury found Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith not guilty on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

The second-degree murder charge carried a sentence of 15-25 years in prison.

Two other former officers, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills, intend to plead guilty to state charges and testified against their colleagues. They also pleaded guilty in federal court.

Related

The eight women and four men deliberated for nine hours on Tuesday and Wednesday in the trial that began April 28. They are from Chattanooga and were sequestered.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told WREG-TV: "Was I surprised that there wasn't a single guilty verdict on any of the counts or any of the lesser included offenses, given the overwhelming evidence that I think that we presented? Yes, I was surprised. Do I have an explanation for it? No."

"The state did a hell of a job ... You just can't predict what a jury will do," Mulroy added. "It's a bitter pill to swallow, particularly in a case like this. But like I said, we can strongly disagree with the jury's verdict, but we, nonetheless, respect the jury."

Civil-rights attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who are representing Nichols' family in a $550 million lawsuit against the city and police department, released a statement after the verdict.

"Today's verdicts are a devastating miscarriage of justice," they said. "The world watched as Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by those sworn to protect and serve. That brutal, inhumane assault was captured on video, yet the officers responsible were acquitted.

"Let this be a rallying cry: We must confront the broken systems that empowered this injustice and demand the change our nation -- and Tyre's legacy -- deserves," they added.

Nichols, 29, was beaten for several minutes on Jan. 7, 2023, after a traffic stop caught on video, suffered cardiac arrest and died three days later.

The defendants hugged each other and their attorneys after the verdict.

"They're doing a job that none of us have the guts to do," Martin Zummach, who represented Smith, said of the officers. "All Tyre Nichols had to do was say, 'All right. You got me.' He might have spent a little time in jail ... but he wouldn't be dead."

Nichols ran away after being pulled from his car and forced to the ground. He was pepper-sprayed and beaten with an officer's baton.

In the video, Martin was seen kicking and punching him in the head. Attorneys for Smith and Bean said they were unable to see or stop Martin because of the pepper-spray in the chaotic scene.

Haley, who arrived at the arrest scene last, kicked Nichols, according to the video. His attorney said it was to the arm to handcuff him.

Officers then picked up Nichols and put him against a car.

Twenty-two more minutes elapsed before a stretcher was brought out for Nichols and he was taken to a hospital.

On Jan. 20, 2023, the five officers, all of whom are Black like the victim, were fired. They were members of the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods, or Scorpion unit. The unit was disbanded in 2023.

The witnesses included Nichols' mother, Mills and another MPD officer who was fired but not charged for the incident.

Bean, Haley and Smith were found guilty of obstruction on Oct. 2, 2024, in the federal trial but they have not been sentenced yet. Haley was found guilty of obstruction, and along with Bean and Smith were acquitted on violating Nichols' civil rights and deliberate indifference to medical needs.

Latest Headlines

Feds seek info on 'unfair,' 'anticompetitive' practices in live entertainment industry
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Feds seek info on 'unfair,' 'anticompetitive' practices in live entertainment industry
May 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. government seeks information from Americans about practices or conduct deemed "anticompetitive" in the entertainment industry, officials announced Wednesday in a public inquiry.
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
May 7 (UPI) -- The revelation of a potential change from Google to an AI-powered search engine for Apple's Safari web browser caused shares in both tech firms to lose value on Wednesday.
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
WASHINGTON, May 7 (UPI) -- Lawmakers pressed top defense officials on military readiness in the Indo-Pacific amid rising threats from China, emphasizing modernization, energy resilience and high-tech capabilities.
Interior renews agreements in hope of strengthening Colorado River conservation efforts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Interior renews agreements in hope of strengthening Colorado River conservation efforts
May 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Interior said Wednesday it extended more than a dozen contracts with water-rights holders in California and Arizona that aim to boost water funding and conservation efforts in the Colorado River.
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
May 7 (UPI) -- An alligator attacked and killed a woman while she was canoeing with her husband in Florida's Lake Kissimmee State Park on Tuesday afternoon.
More than 200 suspected child sex abuse offenders arrested in national crackdown
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than 200 suspected child sex abuse offenders arrested in national crackdown
May 7 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that in an organized enforcement effort to identify, track and arrest child sex predators, it has rescued 115 children and arrested 205 child sexual abuse offenders.
Appeals court orders Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk transferred to Vermont
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court orders Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk transferred to Vermont
May 7 (UPI) -- An appeals court on Wednesday ordered the federal government to comply with a lower court ruling to transfer Tufts University Ph.D. student Rumeysa Ozturk from a Louisiana detention facility to Vermont.
House Republicans advance budget bill that would increase fossil fuel production, mining on public lands
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House Republicans advance budget bill that would increase fossil fuel production, mining on public lands
May 7 (UPI) -- House Republicans announced Wednesday that they advanced a budget bill that would increase fossil fuel production and mining of public lands.
Trump administration launches anti-Semitism probe into University of Washington
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration launches anti-Semitism probe into University of Washington
May 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration says it launched a review into recently alleged anti-Semitic activity at the University of Washington and its affiliated campuses.
Google partners with Elementl Power on three nuclear power projects
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google partners with Elementl Power on three nuclear power projects
May 7 (UPI) -- Google and Elementl Power said Wednesday they are collaborating with to develop nuclear power projects with a goal of bringing more than 10 gigawatts online in the United States by 2035.

Trending Stories

Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency

Follow Us