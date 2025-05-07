Trending
U.S. News
May 7, 2025 / 11:30 AM

Smokey Robinson sued by 4 women for sexual assault and harassment

The former housekeepers seek no less than $50 million.

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Motown music legend Smokey Robinson has been sued for $50 million by four women alleging sexual assault and harassment. The women worked as housekeepers for the 85-year-old Robinson. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Motown music legend Smokey Robinson has been sued for $50 million by four women alleging sexual assault and harassment. The women worked as housekeepers for the 85-year-old Robinson. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Four women who were previously employed by Smokey Robinson accused the Motown singer of sexual assault and harassment.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, identified the women only as Jane Doe 1-4 and alleged sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and gender violence among other claims against the 85-year-old Robinson.

Jane Doe 1 claims she was sexually assaulted at least seven times.

The graphic description in the lawsuit said Robinson would, "begin to kiss JD1 in her mouth, neck and breasts. Then he would roughly penetrate her vagina with his fingers, orally copulate her and proceed to penetrate her vagina with his erect penis causing her great pain."

Related

She said in the lawsuit that the first assault was in March 2023 and the last was February 2024.

Jane Doe 2 said in the suit Robinson allegedly began sexually assaulting her in 2016 and said she was sexually assaulted on at least 23 times from 2016 to 2020.

According to the lawsuit Robinson would sexually assault the housekeepers at his Chatworth and Bell Canyon homes.

All four women cited fear of retaliation from Robinson as a reason they didn't report the sexual assaults when they occurred.

Jane Doe 3 alleged in the lawsuit she was assaulted at least 20 times. She resigned from her housekeeping job with him April 22, 2024.

Jane Doe 4 alleged Robinson first sexually assaulted her in 2007. She also resigned April 22, 2024.

Attorney John Harris said during a Tuesday press conference Robinson's alleged actions were "despicable and reprehensible misconduct."

"These courageous four women have collectively decided to come forward and share their experiences of being sexually assaulted by Mr. Smokey Robinson and stand up for their rights as well as the rights of other women, particularly those that may be victimized by him in the future," he said.

In addition to the sexual assaults, the women also alleged labor violations including failure to pay overtime or minimum wages.

Robinson is a singer, songwriter and producer inducted into the Rock & Roll hall of Fame in 1987. His career started in the 1960s.

Some his best-known songs include "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "I Second that Emotion" and "Tears of a Clown."

Latest Headlines

Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates steady amid tariff inflationary pressure
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates steady amid tariff inflationary pressure
May 7 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve Wednesday was expected to keep interest rates where they are rather than cutting them amid the economic uncertainty caused by Trump administration tariffs.
WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy, announces plans for its future
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy, announces plans for its future
May 7 (UPI) -- The WeightWatchers weight loss brand has filed for bankruptcy.
Second U.S. fighter jet falls off USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Second U.S. fighter jet falls off USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier
May 7 (UPI) -- A jet fell off the USS Harry S. Truman for the second time in roughly a week, officials said.
Columbia University to lay off 180 researchers due to Trump administration funding cuts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Columbia University to lay off 180 researchers due to Trump administration funding cuts
May 7 (UPI) -- Columbia University announced Tuesday it will terminate about 180 researchers as the college negotiates with the Trump administration over $400 million in federal funding that was pulled by President Donald Trump.
REAL ID requirement deadline for flights arrives after 20 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
REAL ID requirement deadline for flights arrives after 20 years
May 6 (UPI) -- Nearly 20 years after the passage of the REAL ID Act, the deadline to update to a compliant identification card arrives on Wednesday.
U.S., Chinese trade officials to hold talks this week in Switzerland
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Chinese trade officials to hold talks this week in Switzerland
May 7 (UPI) -- High-ranking U.S. and Chinese officials will meet this week to discuss trade issues, marking the first formal talks between the two countries since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on China.
Another judge rules against Trump's use of wartime authority to deport migrants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Another judge rules against Trump's use of wartime authority to deport migrants
May 7 (UPI) -- Another federal judge has ruled against President Donald Trump's use of a wartime authority to deport Venezuelan migrants.
Jury orders Israeli firm to pay WhatsApp nearly $170M in damages
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jury orders Israeli firm to pay WhatsApp nearly $170M in damages
May 7 (UPI) -- A federal jury in California has ordered Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO to pay WhatsApp nearly $170 million in damages for using the smart phone messaging application to spy on its users.
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
May 6 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday night that she will ask federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against two Mexican nationals accused of human smuggling.
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
May 6 (UPI) -- Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins on Tuesday accused Democrats of fearmongering while they oppose proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs workforce.

Trending Stories

Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead

Follow Us