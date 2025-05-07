Smokey Robinson sued by 4 women for sexual assault and harassment

May 7 (UPI) -- Four women who were previously employed by Smokey Robinson accused the Motown singer of sexual assault and harassment.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, identified the women only as Jane Doe 1-4 and alleged sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and gender violence among other claims against the 85-year-old Robinson.

Jane Doe 1 claims she was sexually assaulted at least seven times.

The graphic description in the lawsuit said Robinson would, "begin to kiss JD1 in her mouth, neck and breasts. Then he would roughly penetrate her vagina with his fingers, orally copulate her and proceed to penetrate her vagina with his erect penis causing her great pain."

She said in the lawsuit that the first assault was in March 2023 and the last was February 2024.

Jane Doe 2 said in the suit Robinson allegedly began sexually assaulting her in 2016 and said she was sexually assaulted on at least 23 times from 2016 to 2020.

According to the lawsuit Robinson would sexually assault the housekeepers at his Chatworth and Bell Canyon homes.

All four women cited fear of retaliation from Robinson as a reason they didn't report the sexual assaults when they occurred.

Jane Doe 3 alleged in the lawsuit she was assaulted at least 20 times. She resigned from her housekeeping job with him April 22, 2024.

Jane Doe 4 alleged Robinson first sexually assaulted her in 2007. She also resigned April 22, 2024.

Attorney John Harris said during a Tuesday press conference Robinson's alleged actions were "despicable and reprehensible misconduct."

"These courageous four women have collectively decided to come forward and share their experiences of being sexually assaulted by Mr. Smokey Robinson and stand up for their rights as well as the rights of other women, particularly those that may be victimized by him in the future," he said.

In addition to the sexual assaults, the women also alleged labor violations including failure to pay overtime or minimum wages.

Robinson is a singer, songwriter and producer inducted into the Rock & Roll hall of Fame in 1987. His career started in the 1960s.

Some his best-known songs include "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "I Second that Emotion" and "Tears of a Clown."