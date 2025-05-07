2 Columbia safety officers hurt as scores of pro-Palestinian protesters force way into library

May 7 (UPI) -- Two Columbia University Public Safety officers were injured and at least three people arrested Wednesday after 100 pro-Palestinian protesters forced their way into the New York City campus' library in "actions that are outrageous," the university president said.

Acting University President Claire Shipman said the officers were hurt during a crowd surge.

"The individuals who disrupted activities in Butler Reading Room 301 still refuse to identify themselves and leave the building," she said in a statement.

Protesters started peacefully outside, the Daily News reported, but then some entered Butler Library's Reading Room 301 around 3:15 p.m.

Activists wearing masks pushed through security at the entrance of the library, as shown in videos on social media. One person pulled a fire alarm inside the library.

NBC News shared video of several dozen people pushing up against New York Police Department barricades just outside the university's campus at 114th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

At least three protesters were taken out of the library by Columbia security in handcuffs. A fourth person was on a gurney and put into a Columbia ambulance.

"While this is isolated to one room in the library, it is completely unacceptable that some individuals are choosing to disrupt academic activities as our students are studying and preparing for final exams," the university said in a statement. "These disruptions of our campus and academic activities will not be tolerated. Individuals found to be in violation of University Rules and policies will face disciplinary consequences."

Shipman asked for assistance with NYPD to secure the building after the demonstrators refused to identify themselves and leave the building.

"Due to the number of individuals participating in the disruption inside and outside of the building, a large group of people attempting to force their way into Butler Library creating a safety hazard, and what we believe to be the significant presence of individuals not affiliated with the university, Columbia has taken the necessary step of requesting the presence of NYPD to assist in securing the building and the safety of our community," she said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that the NYPD was entering the campus at the "written request" of the university to remove trespassing individuals.

NYPD officers had originally stayed off campus.

"As I've said repeatedly, New York City will always defend the right to peaceful protest, but we will never tolerate lawlessness," Adams said. "To our Jewish New Yorkers, especially the students at Columbia who feel threatened or unsafe attending class because of these events: Know that your mayor stands with you and will always work to keep you safe."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was briefed on the situation, said in a statement to WABC-TV: "Everyone has the right to peacefully protest. But violence, vandalism or destruction of property are completely unacceptable."

Outside the library, activists played drums, and people posted signs and stickers seeking to free Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia grad who has been detained by federal immigration authorities.

This has been the third takeover of a campus building this semester.

"Disruptions to our academic activities will not be tolerated and are violations of our rules and policies; this is especially unacceptable while our students study and prepare for final exams," the university president said. "Columbia strongly condemns violence on our campus, antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination, some of which we witnessed today. We are resolute that calls for violence or harm have no place at our University. We will continue to keep our community apprised as the situation evolves.

In March, the Trump administration in March paused $400 million in federal funding, saying the Ivy League school did not do enough to protect Jewish students from harassment during the protests.

"Once again, protesters violated many University rules and infringed on the rights of Jewish students to study for exams without being screamed at and harassed," Hillel executive director Brian Cohen posted on X. "We are grateful to the public safety officers who, at great risk to themselves, tried to stop the protesters from storming the library. The University must act quickly and decisively to discipline every student involved in today's takeover, and the local authorities must do the same for non-students involved."

Finals begin Friday.