May 7, 2025 / 1:48 PM

More than 200 suspected child sex abuse offenders arrested in national crackdown

The FBI's "Operation Restore Justice" was executed over a five-day period by all field offices.

By Ian Stark
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice Building in Washington, D.C. in February. "The Department of Justice will never stop fighting to protect victims, especially child victims. And we will not rest until we hunt down, arrest and prosecute every child predator who preys on the most vulnerable among us," she said. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
May 7 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that in an organized enforcement effort to identify, track and arrest child sex predators, it has rescued 115 children and arrested 205 child sexual abuse offenders.

The arrests and rescues were part of "Operation Restore Justice," a coordinated operation executed over a five-day period by all 55 of the FBI's field offices, the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, or CEOS, in the Department's Criminal Division, and U.S. Attorney's Offices throughout the country.

"The Department of Justice will never stop fighting to protect victims, especially child victims, "said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a press release Wednesday, "and we will not rest until we hunt down, arrest and prosecute every child predator who preys on the most vulnerable among us."

FBI Director Kash Patel posted to X Wednesday that "Operation Restore Justice is a powerful message: If you harm children in America, you will be given no sanctuary. There is nowhere you can hide," and added, "You will be hunted down, and you will be prosecuted."

The people arrested allegedly committed crimes that include the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, online enticement and transportation of minors and child sex trafficking.

