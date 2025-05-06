Trending
U.S. News
May 6, 2025 / 4:46 PM

Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Demonstrators protest outside the Supreme Court as justices heard arguments in LGBTQ discrimination-protection cases in 2019. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration does not have to await the outcome of a federal appellate court challenge to enforce its ban on transgender military members. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 4 | Demonstrators protest outside the Supreme Court as justices heard arguments in LGBTQ discrimination-protection cases in 2019. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration does not have to await the outcome of a federal appellate court challenge to enforce its ban on transgender military members. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The Trump administration does not have to await the outcome of a federal appellate court challenge to enforce its ban on transgender military members, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

"The preliminary injunction ... is stayed pending the disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such a writ is timely sought," the one-page ruling says.

"Should certiorari be denied, this stay shall terminate automatically," the unattributed ruling says.

The ruling notes Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson would deny the application.

Related

Seven transgender military members filed a federal lawsuit to block the enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender service members.

Navy Commander Emily Shilling is the lead plaintiff in the federal case challenging the ban's legality.

"Today's Supreme Court ruling is a devastating blow to transgender service members who have demonstrated their capabilities and commitment to our nation's defense," officials with the Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign Foundation said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The joint statement says the ban "has nothing to do with military readiness and everything to do with prejudice."

U.S. District Court for Western Washington State Judge Benjamin Settle on March 27 ordered a temporary nationwide injunction stopping the Trump administration from enforcing its ban on transgender members in the U.S. military.

Solicitor General John Sauer on April 24 filed an emergency application asking the Supreme Court to overrule Settle and end the injunction.

Former President George W. Bush appointed Settle to the federal district court.

Trump during his first term banned transgender members in the U.S. military, which eventually was ended after President Joe Biden entered office in 2021.

The latest ban applies to "service members who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria" and requires their removal from military service, CNN reported.

A senior defense official previously told CNN the military has 4,240 active-duty, reserve and National Guard members who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Gender dysphoria is defined as "psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one's sex assigned at birth and gender identity," according to Psychiatry.org.

The Department of Defense discharged active duty personnel and banned transgender individuals from enlisting shortly after Trump banned their inclusion in the military, NPR reported.

Latest Headlines

Partisan politics on display as Trump Cabinet members field budget bill questions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Partisan politics on display as Trump Cabinet members field budget bill questions
May 6 (UPI) -- Trump administration Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday morning addressed respective House committee members' concerns as a new federal funding bill is prepared.
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
May 6 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Tuesday a week after Carney's Liberal Party succeeded in elections.
Key GOP senator won't support Trump's pick for U.S. attorney for D.C.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Key GOP senator won't support Trump's pick for U.S. attorney for D.C.
May 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin is not likely to get the job as a key GOP Senator said he won't support his confirmation.
Justice Department asks federal judge to ax Google's ad tech products
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department asks federal judge to ax Google's ad tech products
May 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Google should divest two of its ad products after a ruling said it illegally acquired and kept a monopoly in the tech advertising sector.
Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films
May 6 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached out to the Trump administration on Monday with hopes that the two can pair up and create a $7.5 billion federal film tax credit to help out the movie business.
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
May 4 (UPI) -- A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics.
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
May 5 (UPI) -- Harvard won't receive any new federal grants until it meets demands from the Trump administration, the Education Department said Monday.
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
May 5 (UPI) -- Rite Aid on Monday announced it is filing for bankruptcy and looking for a new buyer, just seven months after exiting Chapter 11.
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
May 5 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after a "panga" boat washed ashore Monday morning in southern California. Based on survivors' reports, the craft seems to have been a vessel used for migrant travel.
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
May 5 (UPI) -- OpenAI said Monday its nonprofit wing will keep control over for-profit operations after initial plans to convert the company to a for-profit organization and following outside pressure to stay not-for-profit.

Trending Stories

Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items

Follow Us