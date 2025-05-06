Trending
U.S. News
May 6, 2025 / 3:52 PM

Partisan politics on display as Trump Cabinet members field budget bill questions

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security that the nation's border is closed and the country is safer for it during an oversight hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security that the nation's border is closed and the country is safer for it during an oversight hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Trump administration Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday morning addressed respective House committee members' concerns as a new federal funding bill is prepared.

House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security Ranking Member Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., opened a contentious meeting with Noem.

"Three months into this administration, America is more vulnerable than it's ever been. Our homeland is not secure," Underwood told Noem during the representative's opening statement.

"You have slashed our nation's cyber defenses, letting Russia, China and Iran steal our top secrets and Americans' personal data," Underwood said.

Related

She accused the DHS of wasting "hundreds of millions of dollars on illegal detentions and deportations," including some who are trying to enter legally and despite illegal crossings being at historically low levels.

GOP lawmaker praises Noem, DHS

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., was more conciliatory in his opening statement and commended Noem and the DHS on the work it has done during President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

"I don't know anybody that's been more effective in less time than you have, and the men and women you lead and clearly lead so effectively," Cole told Noem.

"This White House has taken immediate action to strengthen the security of our nation's border and enforce existing immigration laws," Cole said. "The contrast from the Biden administration could not be clearer."

He said Biden administration "policies that allowed an open and lawless border have ended," and "the safety of our citizens no longer will be put last."

The border has gone from "chaos to closed" in 100 days, Cole added. "Our nation is safer as a result."

Cole said he favors funding that strengthens border enforcement and makes the nation safer.

Noem commends border efforts

Noem agreed with that sentiment during her opening remarks to the subcommittee.

"We've delivered the most secure border in the nation's history," Noem said. "Encounters are down more than 93%."

She said Customs and Border Protection reported fewer than 7,200 counters in March.

"Under the previous administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection was at times encountering over 15,000 people per day," Noem said.

She said the large number of border encounters diverted federal resources to support "processing and facilitate an invasion of our country instead of doing their jobs."

A secure border enables border enforcement to zero in on cartels and target drug traffickers, human traffickers and lower the influx of fentanyl, Noem added.

"Aliens are a threat to our country and our national security," she said and pointed to several gangs being declared terrorist organizations as proof.

She said efforts are underway to make the Federal Emergency Management Agency more effective and efficient, and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency is focused on cybersecurity instead of attacking "free speech."

The Coast Guard also has surpassed Fiscal Year 2024 drug interdiction numbers and excelled at search-and-rescue and illegal interdiction, Noem said.

With the border now effectively closed, Noem said drug cartels have shifted from border crossings to maritime routes to smuggle drugs and people into the United States.

She said the Coast Guard is facing our "greatest readiness crisis" since World War II.

"We have a plan to reinvigorate the Coast Guard" and transform it into a "more agile and capable" force, Noem told the committee.

Federal funding freezes questioned

Underwood then asked Noem if the administration has the authority to freeze congressional funding and withhold funds that were appropriated by Congress.

Noem said DHS reviews grants and has not halted any work that is under way or has been approved. The department only is reviewing grants that have not been authorized or started, she said

Underwood disagreed, saying, "This administration is not just ignoring the constitutional power of the people's elected representatives, it is also violating fundamental rights of individuals."

She then asked Noem if she supports due process, including for non-citizens, and demanded only a "yes" or "no" answer.

Underwood cut off Noem when she tried to provide a longer answer and told Noem, "judge after judge" has ruled the law has not been followed.

The federal government does not have the power to deport a U.S. citizen, Underwood said, and claimed several have been deported.

Noem denied that U.S. citizens have been deported and said funding is needed to ensure the border remains controlled.

Bessent cites 'warning track'

While Noem testified before the DHS subcommittee, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services regarding the federal government's budget.

Bessent said the nation is processing income tax payments received on April 15, and the "X-date" of when the nation no longer will have the ability to borrow money to pay its bills is "on the warning track," Politico reported.

A more specific date on when the United States will reach its self-imposed $36.1 trillion debt limit will be known in May, he told the committee.

"Just as an outfielder running for a fly ball, we are on the warning track," Bessent said. "When you're on the warning track, it means the wall's not far away."

Bessent and Noem were the first of several scheduled committee appearances by Trump administration Cabinet members as Congress debates what Trump has called "one big, beautiful bill" to fund the federal government for the next fiscal year.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
May 6 (UPI) -- The Trump administration does not have to await the outcome of a federal appellate court challenge to enforce its ban on transgender military members, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
May 6 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Tuesday a week after Carney's Liberal Party succeeded in elections.
Key GOP senator won't support Trump's pick for U.S. attorney for D.C.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Key GOP senator won't support Trump's pick for U.S. attorney for D.C.
May 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin is not likely to get the job as a key GOP Senator said he won't support his confirmation.
Justice Department asks federal judge to ax Google's ad tech products
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department asks federal judge to ax Google's ad tech products
May 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Google should divest two of its ad products after a ruling said it illegally acquired and kept a monopoly in the tech advertising sector.
Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films
May 6 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached out to the Trump administration on Monday with hopes that the two can pair up and create a $7.5 billion federal film tax credit to help out the movie business.
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
May 4 (UPI) -- A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics.
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
May 5 (UPI) -- Harvard won't receive any new federal grants until it meets demands from the Trump administration, the Education Department said Monday.
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
May 5 (UPI) -- Rite Aid on Monday announced it is filing for bankruptcy and looking for a new buyer, just seven months after exiting Chapter 11.
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
May 5 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after a "panga" boat washed ashore Monday morning in southern California. Based on survivors' reports, the craft seems to have been a vessel used for migrant travel.
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
May 5 (UPI) -- OpenAI said Monday its nonprofit wing will keep control over for-profit operations after initial plans to convert the company to a for-profit organization and following outside pressure to stay not-for-profit.

Trending Stories

Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items

Follow Us