May 6, 2025 / 7:40 AM

Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films

By Ian Stark
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on President Donald Trump to create a $7.5 billion federal film tax credit in the state. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on President Donald Trump to create a $7.5 billion federal film tax credit in the state. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached out to President Doanld Trump on Monday with hopes that the two can pair up and create a $7.5 billion federal film tax credit to help out the movie business.

"California built the film industry -- and we're ready to bring even more jobs home," Newsom wrote on X. "We've proven what strong state incentives can do. Now it's time for a real federal partnership to Make America Film Again."

If approved and put into effect, such a tax credit would be the largest subsidy deal ever provided by the federal government for the industry.

Over three dozen American states already offer similar incentives to TV and film productions, but unlike some other countries there isn't a stateside national program, and there isn't a single state offering that exceeds more than around $1 billion annually.

California, the physical home of Hollywood, currently offers $330 million every year.

The post from Newsom followed an announcement from Trump who said on Sunday that he would impose a 100% tariff "on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands."

He did not make it clear how such tariffs would be applied or how they could impact U.S. films shot overseas or involving any production completed outside the United States.

Trump was inspired after he met with actor Jon Voight and his manager Sunday. Voight took credit for the inspiration, as he explained in a video posted to social media Monday that "many Americans have lost jobs to productions that have gone overseas," and that after "meeting with many of the entertainment leaders, I have brought forward recommendations to the President for certain tax provisions that can help the industry."

Trump proclaimed Sunday that the American movie industry is "dying a very fast death" because other countries offer incentives to inspire American filmmakers and studios to work outside the United States.

"Hollywood and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other nations and, therefore, a national security threat. it is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda," Trump said. which led him to announce he has authorized the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative to put together the levy on foreign-born films.

In an unrelated press conference on Monday, Trump was asked about the proposed tariff, to which he called Newsom "a grossly incompetent man" who he purported to have allowed the film industry "to be taken away from Hollywood."

"I'm not looking to hurt the industry, I want to help the industry," Trump said.

He added he wanted to "meet with the industry" to make sure they're "happy" with the proposed tariffs, because "we're all about jobs."

"Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump's directive to safeguard our country's national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again," White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai said Monday about the tariffs.

Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
May 4 (UPI) -- A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics.
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
May 5 (UPI) -- Harvard won't receive any new federal grants until it meets demands from the Trump administration, the Education Department said Monday.
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
May 5 (UPI) -- Rite Aid on Monday announced it is filing for bankruptcy and looking for a new buyer, just seven months after exiting Chapter 11.
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
May 5 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after a "panga" boat washed ashore Monday morning in southern California. Based on survivors' reports, the craft seems to have been a vessel used for migrant travel.
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
May 5 (UPI) -- OpenAI said Monday its nonprofit wing will keep control over for-profit operations after initial plans to convert the company to a for-profit organization and following outside pressure to stay not-for-profit.
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
May 5 (UPI) -- Stratolaunch successfully tested fore the second time a fully recoverable uncrewed hypersonic vehicle for the Department of Defense in March, the private contractor and federal agency said Monday.
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. border agents in New York seized a variety of counterfeit trademarked items over a four-day period recently. The confiscations had a street value of nearly $200,000, federal officials reported Wednesday.
N.Y. prison guard pleads guilty in fatal beating of inmate last year
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
N.Y. prison guard pleads guilty in fatal beating of inmate last year
May 5 (UPI) -- A New York prison guard pleaded guilty Monday as one of 10 corrections officers charged in the December killing of inmate Robert L. Brooks.
U.S. wants to give $1,000 to undocumented immigrants so they will leave the country
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. wants to give $1,000 to undocumented immigrants so they will leave the country
May 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced an incentive for undocumented immigrants to leave the country: a $1,000 stipend.
President of University of Michigan leaving post for same role at University of Florida
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
President of University of Michigan leaving post for same role at University of Florida
May 5 (UPI) -- Dr. Santa J. Ono, current president at the University of Michigan, will resign in order to take the same role at the University of Florida.

