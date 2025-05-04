Trending
U.S. News
May 4, 2025 / 6:00 PM / Updated at 7:12 AM

Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification

By Michael Marshall
Share with X
A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- While the divided and dysfunctional South Korean political system is preparing for the June 3 election of a new president after the impeachment of President Seok-yeol Yoon, Korean citizen activists are looking beyond that event.

They are promoting a new politics with a broader sense of national purpose that rises above current party politics. This was the message Inteck Seo, co-chair of Action for Korea United (AKU) in South Korea brought to a gathering of representatives of Korean-American organizations in the DC Metro area at the Capitol Visitors' Center on Saturday.

AKU is the largest coalition of civil society groups in South Korea promoting reunification. The event was held to mark the 80thyear of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

Seo argued that the three pillars on which the North Korean regime had stood - management of the entire economy, ideological control, and the politics of fear - were all crumbling. "The regime is on the brink of collapse," he said, "and we have to prepare for that future."

"North Korea recognizes that it can no longer compete with the South," he said. As a result it abandoned the long-standing goal of Korean reunification led by the North earlier this year.

Seo cited the U.S. Declaration of Independence which laid out the foundational principle that "all men are created equal and endowed by the Creator" with fundamental rights and freedoms, before listing the particular complaints against the British Crown. The movement for Korean reunification, likewise, needed to begin with a vision and principles that Koreans in the South could unite around before considering methods and processes.

The roots of that vision that he called the Korean Dream were to be found in Korea's ancient, pre-division culture, he suggested. In particular the principle of Hongikingan, living to "broadly benefit all mankind "connected Koreans with their past and with the ideals of the Korean Independence movement of the early 20th century.

He proposed that a new, unified Korea should be a model liberal democracy with a system of checks and balances; a moral free market economy; a free press; an educational system that cultivated ethical character and a spirit of public service; and freedom of religion and conscience.

The examples of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King showed the power of citizens' movements to spark major cultural and political change. Seo noted that German unification was not a top-down process but was initiated from the bottom-up. Change in Korea would be launched in the same way. He urged Korean-American civil society groups to support the work of AKU in advancing reunification.

Fellow keynote speaker Morse Tan, former U.S. Ambassador for Global Criminal Justice, noted that in that role he had dealt with terrible atrocities in many countries but North Korea was by far the worst. It had a history of "sadness, oppression, and injustice."

"Many of North Korea's problems could be solved through reunification," he added, mentioning human rights and freedoms, and military and nuclear issues.

Dr. Suzanne Scholte, President of the North Korean Freedom Foundation, urged a human rights upfront policy towards North Korea by the U.S. government. Her organization engages with people in North Koreat through information broadcast by Free North Korean Radio, staffed by North Korean escapees. It also smuggles in flash drives, SD cards, and radios.

David Maxwell, former U.S. Special Forces Colonel who served in Korea, and regular UPI contributor, noted that 30 years of U.S. diplomacy focused on North Korean denuclearization had totally failed in its goal. He proposed the motto "unification first, the denuclearization." Unification policy should be pursued through a focus on human rights and a campaign to flow information into North Korea.

The event was organized by Alliance for Korea United-USA and the Congressional host was Rep. Young Kim, CA. Seo now travels to the West coast where he will meet with leaders of Korea organizations in the Seattle area.

Latest Headlines

Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films
May 6 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached out to the Trump administration on Monday with hopes that the two can pair up and create a $7.5 billion federal film tax credit to help out the movie business.
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
May 5 (UPI) -- Harvard won't receive any new federal grants until it meets demands from the Trump administration, the Education Department said Monday.
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
May 5 (UPI) -- Rite Aid on Monday announced it is filing for bankruptcy and looking for a new buyer, just seven months after exiting Chapter 11.
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
May 5 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after a "panga" boat washed ashore Monday morning in southern California. Based on survivors' reports, the craft seems to have been a vessel used for migrant travel.
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
May 5 (UPI) -- OpenAI said Monday its nonprofit wing will keep control over for-profit operations after initial plans to convert the company to a for-profit organization and following outside pressure to stay not-for-profit.
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
May 5 (UPI) -- Stratolaunch successfully tested fore the second time a fully recoverable uncrewed hypersonic vehicle for the Department of Defense in March, the private contractor and federal agency said Monday.
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. border agents in New York seized a variety of counterfeit trademarked items over a four-day period recently. The confiscations had a street value of nearly $200,000, federal officials reported Wednesday.
N.Y. prison guard pleads guilty in fatal beating of inmate last year
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
N.Y. prison guard pleads guilty in fatal beating of inmate last year
May 5 (UPI) -- A New York prison guard pleaded guilty Monday as one of 10 corrections officers charged in the December killing of inmate Robert L. Brooks.
U.S. wants to give $1,000 to undocumented immigrants so they will leave the country
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. wants to give $1,000 to undocumented immigrants so they will leave the country
May 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced an incentive for undocumented immigrants to leave the country: a $1,000 stipend.
President of University of Michigan leaving post for same role at University of Florida
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
President of University of Michigan leaving post for same role at University of Florida
May 5 (UPI) -- Dr. Santa J. Ono, current president at the University of Michigan, will resign in order to take the same role at the University of Florida.

Trending Stories

King Charles III, royal family, kick off VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
King Charles III, royal family, kick off VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant
Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant
10 dead, dozens hospitalized as Chinese tourist boats capsize
10 dead, dozens hospitalized as Chinese tourist boats capsize

Follow Us