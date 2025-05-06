Trending
U.S. News
May 6, 2025 / 1:15 PM

Justice Department asks federal judge to ax Google's ad tech products

By Chris Benson
Share with X
On Monday in a late-nite court filing, officials at the U.S. Department of Justice urged a federal judge in Virginia to order Google to sell its AdX exchange business and oversee a "phased" sale of its platform to unite publishers called DoubleClick for Publishers File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
On Monday in a late-nite court filing, officials at the U.S. Department of Justice urged a federal judge in Virginia to order Google to sell its AdX exchange business and oversee a "phased" sale of its platform to unite publishers called DoubleClick for Publishers File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Google should divest two of its ad products after a ruling said it illegally acquired and kept a monopoly in the tech advertising sector.

On Monday, Justice Department officials urged a federal judge in Virginia in a late-night court filing to order Google to sell off its AdX exchange business and oversee a "phased" sale of its platform to unite publishers called DoubleClick for Publishers.

Last month, federal Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled that Google willfully monopolized digital advertising in alleged violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, saying it harmed its publisher customers, the competitive process and U.S. consumers of online information.

"Plaintiffs have proven that Google has willfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts to acquire and maintain monopoly power in the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets for open-web display advertising," the ruling said.

Related

The lawsuit was brought against Google by the federal government and 17 states.

On Monday, Google argued in its response that the sale of AdX and DFP was not "logistically unworkable" and held the position that products will not work beyond Google's own software, adding that it would take "at the very minimum five years" but likely more to build a third party equivalent operation.

"By the time the new versions are created, the place and competitiveness of those tools in the highly dynamic ad tech industry may well be completely different than when divestiture was first ordered," the global tech company wrote in its own court filing.

Meanwhile, a Google executive said Tuesday that the federal government's legal remedies "go significantly beyond" court rulings.

"This would risk breaking a tool advertisers use to connect with publishers and efficiently reach their customers, and that app and video publishers use to monetize their content," Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google's VP of regulatory affairs, wrote in a blog post.

"Businesses that aren't even part of the narrow market of 'open web display ads' at issue in this case," she added.

Google, however, proposed a series of changes designed to "minimize disruptions," like curating ad bids in real-time.

Meanwhile, Google has been under mounting pressure by the Justice Department and other international jurisdictions.

The U.S. government is asking a federal judge force Google to sell Chrome as part of a separate antitrust case that characterized Google as a monopoly.

It comes on top of an independent inquiry by the British Competition and Markets Authority into Apple and Google over the dominance of mobile web browsers and apps in Britain, which says the two tech leaders should be probed for alleged "anti-competitive behavior" in the digital marketplace.

Google and the Department of Justice will square off in September for legal remedy hearings.

Latest Headlines

Key GOP senator won't support Trump's pick for U.S. attorney for D.C.
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Key GOP senator won't support Trump's pick for U.S. attorney for D.C.
May 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin is not likely to get the job as a key GOP Senator said he won't support his confirmation.
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
May 6 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Tuesday a week after Carney's Liberal Party succeeded in elections.
Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films
May 6 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached out to the Trump administration on Monday with hopes that the two can pair up and create a $7.5 billion federal film tax credit to help out the movie business.
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
May 4 (UPI) -- A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics.
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
May 5 (UPI) -- Harvard won't receive any new federal grants until it meets demands from the Trump administration, the Education Department said Monday.
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
May 5 (UPI) -- Rite Aid on Monday announced it is filing for bankruptcy and looking for a new buyer, just seven months after exiting Chapter 11.
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
May 5 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after a "panga" boat washed ashore Monday morning in southern California. Based on survivors' reports, the craft seems to have been a vessel used for migrant travel.
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
May 5 (UPI) -- OpenAI said Monday its nonprofit wing will keep control over for-profit operations after initial plans to convert the company to a for-profit organization and following outside pressure to stay not-for-profit.
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
May 5 (UPI) -- Stratolaunch successfully tested fore the second time a fully recoverable uncrewed hypersonic vehicle for the Department of Defense in March, the private contractor and federal agency said Monday.
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. border agents in New York seized a variety of counterfeit trademarked items over a four-day period recently. The confiscations had a street value of nearly $200,000, federal officials reported Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items

Follow Us