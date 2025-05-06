Trending
U.S. News
May 6, 2025 / 10:10 AM

Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to meet in Washington

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Tuesday a week after Carney's Liberal Party succeeded in elections considered to be influenced by Trump's comments and economic moves made against Canada.

"Canada and the United States are strongest when we work together and that work starts now," Carney posted to X Monday after his plane touched down in Washington.

The post was a follow-up to what Carney said Friday in regard to Tuesday's meeting, that they would "focus on addressing immediate trade pressures" and "the future economic and security relationship between our two sovereign nations."

The Trump administration placed a 25% import tariff on all Canadian goods not covered by the USMCA trade agreement on March 4, which Trump called a punitive move based on allegations that Canada hadn't properly stopped the entry of migrants and fentanyl into the United States. Canada responded with tariffs on many American goods.

Related

Canada's Liberal Party rode a wave of anti-American sentiment led vociferously by Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada, who has described Trump's actions as a "betrayal" and a fundamental shift in the U.S.-Canada relationship.

Trump has also soured the relationship between the two countries by repeatedly commenting that he is interested in annexing Canada to become a U.S. State.

He posted to his Truth Social account on APril 28 when Carney was announced the election winner, that duties would disappear and taxes would be halved "if Canada becomes the cherished 51st State of the United States of America."

"America can no longer subsidize Canada with the hundreds of billions of dollars a year that we have been spending in the past," and that "It makes no sense unless Canada is a state," Trump wrote.

During his victory speech, Carney told the crowd that Trump's comments weren't "idle threats," and that "President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, that will never, ever happen."

Latest Headlines

Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Newsom suggests tax credit for Hollywood after Trump proposes tariffs on foreign films
May 6 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached out to the Trump administration on Monday with hopes that the two can pair up and create a $7.5 billion federal film tax credit to help out the movie business.
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
May 4 (UPI) -- A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics.
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
May 5 (UPI) -- Harvard won't receive any new federal grants until it meets demands from the Trump administration, the Education Department said Monday.
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
May 5 (UPI) -- Rite Aid on Monday announced it is filing for bankruptcy and looking for a new buyer, just seven months after exiting Chapter 11.
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
May 5 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after a "panga" boat washed ashore Monday morning in southern California. Based on survivors' reports, the craft seems to have been a vessel used for migrant travel.
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
After backlash, OpenAI says company will remain under non-profit control
May 5 (UPI) -- OpenAI said Monday its nonprofit wing will keep control over for-profit operations after initial plans to convert the company to a for-profit organization and following outside pressure to stay not-for-profit.
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
May 5 (UPI) -- Stratolaunch successfully tested fore the second time a fully recoverable uncrewed hypersonic vehicle for the Department of Defense in March, the private contractor and federal agency said Monday.
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items
May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. border agents in New York seized a variety of counterfeit trademarked items over a four-day period recently. The confiscations had a street value of nearly $200,000, federal officials reported Wednesday.
N.Y. prison guard pleads guilty in fatal beating of inmate last year
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
N.Y. prison guard pleads guilty in fatal beating of inmate last year
May 5 (UPI) -- A New York prison guard pleaded guilty Monday as one of 10 corrections officers charged in the December killing of inmate Robert L. Brooks.
U.S. wants to give $1,000 to undocumented immigrants so they will leave the country
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. wants to give $1,000 to undocumented immigrants so they will leave the country
May 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced an incentive for undocumented immigrants to leave the country: a $1,000 stipend.

Trending Stories

King Charles III, royal family, kick off VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
King Charles III, royal family, kick off VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
3 dead, 9 still missing after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near San Diego
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months

Follow Us