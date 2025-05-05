Trending
U.S. News
May 5, 2025 / 12:53 PM / Updated at 12:56 PM

Investment firm 3G Capital acquires Skechers

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Skechers on Monday agreed to be acquired by private equity firm 3G Capital. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Skechers on Monday agreed to be acquired by private equity firm 3G Capital. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Footwear giant Skechers, the world's third-largest footwear company, announced Monday it had reached a deal to be bought out by the private equity firm 3G Capital.

3G will acquire the southern California-based Skechers for $63 per share in cash which represents a 30% premium to the shoe company's current public valuation. It was unanimously approved by Sketchers' board of directors.

"With a proven track-record, Skechers is entering its next chapter in partnership with the global investment firm 3G Capital," company chairman and CEO Robert Greenberg, 85, said Monday in a release.

Stock shares in Skechers -- only third behind other bigger companies like Nike and Adidas -- bounced Monday morning over 25% after the announcement.

Related

Greenberg, its founder, has been Skechers' chairman and CEO since 1992 when he stepped down from the same roles at L.A. Gear, Inc.

"Over the last three decades, Skechers has experienced tremendous growth," he added, giving a nod to the New York-headquarted 3G Capital and its "remarkable" history of "success" with other iconic global brands like Heinz in a $28 billion deal with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, Firehouse Subs and a 2010 deal to grab Burger King in a $4 billion buyout.

"We believe this partnership will support our talented team as they execute their expertise to meet the needs of our consumers and customers while enabling the Company's long-term growth," stated Greenberg.

Meanwhile, Skechers singed onto a letter last week by the trade group Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America singed by 76 footwear brands, include Adidas and Nike, which requested exemptions from President Donald Trump's staggering international tariffs.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Skechers and look forward to working with an entrepreneur of Robert's caliber and the talented Skechers team," wrote 3G Capital's co-founder and co-managing partner, Alex Behring and Daniel Schwartz, co-managing partner.

However, a source told CNBC that Trump's growing trade war did not force Greenberg's Skechers into a deal which 3G Capital has had its eye on for several years with 3G company officials looking at a long-term outlook with Skechers well positioned for future growth.

Behring and Schwartz called Skechers an "iconic, founder-led brand" with a track record of "creativity and innovation," saying the 3G team is "built to partner" with companies like Sketchers.

"We have immense admiration for the business that this team has built, and look forward to supporting the company's next chapter."

Latest Headlines

Rwanda to accept deportees from United States
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Rwanda to accept deportees from United States
May 5 (UPI) -- Rwanda and the Trump administration are in talks to have the central African nation accepted deportees from the United States.
Warren Buffett to stay as chair of Berkshire Hathaway; Greg Abel voted in as president, CEO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Warren Buffett to stay as chair of Berkshire Hathaway; Greg Abel voted in as president, CEO
May 5 (UPI) -- The Berkshire Hathaway board of directors will keep Warren Buffett as its chairman and appointed Greg Abel as new company president and CEO to replace 94-year-old Buffett.
Jury selection underway for Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury selection underway for Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
May 5 (UPI) -- The criminal trial for hip-hop star and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs began Monday as potential jurors are selected to decide if Combs will remain in prison for life.
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
May 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump expressed his uncertainty in an interview that asked if immigrants have the constitutional right to due process.
Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant
May 5 (UPI) -- Three people died and five more were injured at a shooting in Glendale, Ariz. Sunday night.
Pence says both parties 'did their duties' to defend election process on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pence says both parties 'did their duties' to defend election process on Jan. 6
May 5 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence credited leaders from both parties for coming together to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election amid the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
May 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump Sunday announced plans to reopen Alcatraz, the notorious prison in San Francisco that housed some of the nation's most infamous and dangerous criminals in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
May 4 (UPI) -- Nearly a million people in 17 states face losing healthcare coverage after Aetna's parent company announced it would leave the federal insurance marketplace, created under the Affordable Care Act.
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
May 4 (UPI) -- The Colorado House has passed a measure aimed at protecting the rights of immigrants in the state, despite efforts by the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration.
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
May 4 (UPI) -- A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics.

Trending Stories

Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as cease-fire hopes dim
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as cease-fire hopes dim
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process

Follow Us