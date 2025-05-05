Trending
U.S. News
May 5, 2025 / 11:25 AM / Updated at 11:53 AM

Warren Buffett to stay as chair of Berkshire Hathaway; Greg Abel voted in as president, CEO

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Berkshire Hathaway voted for Warren Buffett to remain chair of its board after he retires and approved Greg Abel as its next president and CEO. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI
Berkshire Hathaway voted for Warren Buffett to remain chair of its board after he retires and approved Greg Abel as its next president and CEO. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The board of Berkshire Hathaway voted to keep Warren Buffett as its chairman and appointed a new company president and CEO.

On Sunday, board members voted unanimously to name Greg Abel as Berkshire Hathaway's president and CEO starting Jan. 1 of next year and to keep Buffett as chairman, according to a company release.

Buffett, 94, stunned shareholders with a surprise announcement of his pending retirement during an annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday in front of roughly 20,000 attendees.

"I could be helpful, I believe, in that in certain respects, if we ran into periods of great opportunity or anything," he said over the weekend.

At the meeting Buffett asked the 12-member board to name Greg Abel, the current vice chairman of non-insurance operations, as its new company president and CEO.

Abel, 62, is also chair of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and since 2021 has been designated as Buffett's successor.

On Friday, stock shares in Berkshire closed at a record market value of more than $1 trillion.

Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's largest shareholder, controlling approximately 31.2% of its voting interest, in February celebrated 60 years at the helm of the global company he helped create in the mid-1950s.

Meanwhile, the billionaire company chief said he believes the American economy will steady itself after the market turmoil created in the wake of the announcement of international tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, reiterating his position that tariffs should not be used as "an act of war" with other nations.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jury selection underway for Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Jury selection underway for Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
May 5 (UPI) -- The criminal trial for hip-hop star and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs began Monday as potential jurors are selected to decide if Combs will remain in prison for life.
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
May 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump expressed his uncertainty in an interview that asked if immigrants have the constitutional right to due process.
Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant
May 5 (UPI) -- Three people died and five more were injured at a shooting in Glendale, Ariz. Sunday night.
Pence says both parties 'did their duties' to defend election process on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pence says both parties 'did their duties' to defend election process on Jan. 6
May 5 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence credited leaders from both parties for coming together to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election amid the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
May 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump Sunday announced plans to reopen Alcatraz, the notorious prison in San Francisco that housed some of the nation's most infamous and dangerous criminals in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
May 4 (UPI) -- Nearly a million people in 17 states face losing healthcare coverage after Aetna's parent company announced it would leave the federal insurance marketplace, created under the Affordable Care Act.
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
May 4 (UPI) -- The Colorado House has passed a measure aimed at protecting the rights of immigrants in the state, despite efforts by the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration.
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
May 4 (UPI) -- A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics.
Texas Gov. Abbott signs controversial private school vouchers bill
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott signs controversial private school vouchers bill
May 4 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday signed a controversial $1 billion bill into law that provides parents with vouchers to send their children to private school.
Voters make SpaceX's Starbase, Texas, its own city
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Voters make SpaceX's Starbase, Texas, its own city
May 4 (UPI) -- The small area of land in southern Texas where SpaceX launches its rockets will become an official city after a nearly unanimous vote by residents.

Trending Stories

Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as cease-fire hopes dim
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as cease-fire hopes dim
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process

Follow Us