President of University of Michigan leaving post for same role at University of Florida

May 5 (UPI) -- Dr. Santa J. Ono, current president at the University of Michigan, will resign in order to take the same role at the University of Florida.

Ono released a statement Sunday saying he has been selected "as the sole finalist for the presidency of the University of Florida, and once the appointment is approved by their Board of Governors, I expect to assume that role later this summer."

He further explained he has informed Chair of the University of Michigan Board of Regents Kathy White, and that, "This decision was not made lightly, given the deep bond [his spouse, Wendy] and I have formed with this extraordinary community."

Ono has agreed to remain with UM until an interim president has been established.

The UM Board of Regents also released a statement Sunday that confirmed Ono's departure, and, "Over the course of his tenure, he has encouraged all of us to dream boldly, to fearlessly explore ideas, to push the boundaries of knowledge and to be daring in our plans so that we could achieve more than we ever thought was possible."

Previously the president of the University of Cincinnati and the University of British Columbia, Ono was hired in October of 2022 to replace Mark Schlissel, who had been removed due to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a university employee.

The University of Florida announced Sunday its Presidential Search Committee had "unanimously and enthusiastically recommended Santa J. Ono, Ph.D., to be considered by its Board of Trustees as the sole finalist to become the University's 14th president."

Ono had also been unanimously appointed to his role at UM by its Board of Regents.

Considered an experienced vision researcher and recognized for his work in regard to the human immune system and eye disease, Ono also held the position of senior vice provost and deputy to the provost at Emory University and taught at Johns Hopkins, Harvard and University College London.