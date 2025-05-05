Trending
U.S. News
May 5, 2025 / 1:51 PM

At least 3 dead, 9 missing after capsized boat washes ashore near San Diego

By Chris Benson
Share with X

May 5 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead with a handful of survivors reported after a boat washed ashore Monday morning in southern California. At least nine people are still missing.

Four survivors were in need of medical care in the morning hours after a boat came on shore at Torrey Pines State Park near San Diego, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Approximately nine other people were still unaccounted for, they added.

Related

Multiple local agencies including the San Diego Police Department, nearby fire departments, Del Mar Lifeguards and U.S. board patrol agents are aiding in the search that authorities have described as a "mass casualty incident." The emergency response began when the vessel was spotted near the 12000 block of North Torrey Pines Road after it reportedly capsized at around 6:30 a.m. local time near Del Mar.

"There were estimated to be about 18 people on the beach, so we upgraded this to a major medical response due the number of potential victims that we had on the beach with this boat," confirmed Jorge Sanchez, deputy fire chief with the Encinitas Fire Department.

Sanchez said its unclear if it was a suspected case of human smuggling, adding that "several resources" were walking up and down the beach as well to making sure "that no one is missed."

This is an ongoing news story. Check back for details.

Latest Headlines

U.S. wants to give $1,000 to undocumented immigrants so they will leave the country
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
U.S. wants to give $1,000 to undocumented immigrants so they will leave the country
May 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced an incentive for undocumented immigrants to leave the country: a $1,000 stipend.
President of University of Michigan leaving post for same role at University of Florida
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
President of University of Michigan leaving post for same role at University of Florida
May 5 (UPI) -- Dr. Santa J. Ono, current president at the University of Michigan, will resign in order to take the same role at the University of Florida.
Rwanda to accept deportees from United States
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rwanda to accept deportees from United States
May 5 (UPI) -- Rwanda and the Trump administration are in talks to have the central African nation accepted deportees from the United States.
Investment firm 3G Capital acquires Skechers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Investment firm 3G Capital acquires Skechers
May 5 (UPI) -- Footwear giant Skechers, the world's third-largest footwear company, will be bought out by the private equity firm 3G Capital.
Warren Buffett to stay as chair of Berkshire Hathaway; Greg Abel voted in as president, CEO
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Warren Buffett to stay as chair of Berkshire Hathaway; Greg Abel voted in as president, CEO
May 5 (UPI) -- The Berkshire Hathaway board of directors will keep Warren Buffett as its chairman and appointed Greg Abel as new company president and CEO to replace 94-year-old Buffett.
Jury selection underway for Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury selection underway for Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
May 5 (UPI) -- The criminal trial for hip-hop star and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs began Monday as potential jurors are selected to decide if Combs will remain in prison for life.
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
May 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump expressed his uncertainty in an interview that asked if immigrants have the constitutional right to due process.
Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant
May 5 (UPI) -- Three people died and five more were injured at a shooting in Glendale, Ariz. Sunday night.
Pence says both parties 'did their duties' to defend election process on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pence says both parties 'did their duties' to defend election process on Jan. 6
May 5 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence credited leaders from both parties for coming together to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election amid the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
May 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump Sunday announced plans to reopen Alcatraz, the notorious prison in San Francisco that housed some of the nation's most infamous and dangerous criminals in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Trending Stories

Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as cease-fire hopes dim
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as cease-fire hopes dim
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process

Follow Us