At least 3 dead, 9 missing after capsized boat washes ashore near San Diego

May 5 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead with a handful of survivors reported after a boat washed ashore Monday morning in southern California. At least nine people are still missing.

Four survivors were in need of medical care in the morning hours after a boat came on shore at Torrey Pines State Park near San Diego, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard is currently searching for 9 missing individuals off the Coast of Del Mar, California. Search began after receiving a report of an overturned vessel. pic.twitter.com/2N4sPXorUq— USCGNorCal (@USCGNorCal) May 5, 2025

Approximately nine other people were still unaccounted for, they added.

Multiple local agencies including the San Diego Police Department, nearby fire departments, Del Mar Lifeguards and U.S. board patrol agents are aiding in the search that authorities have described as a "mass casualty incident." The emergency response began when the vessel was spotted near the 12000 block of North Torrey Pines Road after it reportedly capsized at around 6:30 a.m. local time near Del Mar.

"There were estimated to be about 18 people on the beach, so we upgraded this to a major medical response due the number of potential victims that we had on the beach with this boat," confirmed Jorge Sanchez, deputy fire chief with the Encinitas Fire Department.

Sanchez said its unclear if it was a suspected case of human smuggling, adding that "several resources" were walking up and down the beach as well to making sure "that no one is missed."

This is an ongoing news story. Check back for details.