N.Y. border officers seize nearly $200,000 in fake trademarked items

May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. border agents in New York seized a variety of counterfeit trademarked items over a four-day period recently. The confiscations had a street value of nearly $200,000, federal officials reported Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the Port of Rochester say that, over a four-day period in April, a slew of inspections revealed shipments that contained "designer" handbags, wallets, clothing, watches, shoes and scores of other goods.

They said after a "thorough examination" that all of the merchandise items were deemed to be inauthentic and were then seized for "bearing counterfeit trademarks," according to border officials.

Experts claim that, "had these items been genuine," the total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value would be a little more than $198,000.

Officers in the border protection agency play a "critical role in protecting businesses and consumers from fraudulent items," Ronald Menz, director of the Rochester Port of Entry, said in a release.

CBP officers "do an outstanding job working diligently for the American consumer by stopping this illegitimate merchandise," Metz said.

Federal officials have stated that pirated or otherwise counterfeit goods "threaten America's innovation economy," saying it also includes business competition, the livelihood of U.S. workers and, in some instances, the national security, health and safety of American consumers.

They added that the agency has the right to detain and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it infringes on things trademarked or copyright laws, adding how other potential violations can also include a "misclassification of merchandise," markings bearing a false country-of-origin, valuation, health and safety issues.

Meanwhile, tipsters with information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the United States can submit information virtually.