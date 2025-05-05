U.S. News
May 5, 2025 / 7:19 AM

Pence says both parties 'did their duties' to defend election process on Jan. 6

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Former Vice President Mike Pence credited lawmakers of both parties for working to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election amid the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol as he received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Former Vice President Mike Pence credited lawmakers of both parties for working to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election amid the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol as he received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence credited leaders from both parties for coming together to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election amid the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Pence delivered the remarks Sunday as he was presented the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his rejection of the pressure placed upon him by President Donald Trump and the actions of the rioters to complete the process of certifying the election results.

"Our institutions held that day, not because of any one person, but because leaders in both political parties, Republicans and Democrats, did their duties," Pence said.

"So I came tonight to give credit where credit is due, but also to say in these divided times, in these anxious days, I know in my heart that we will find our way forward as one nation."

Pence also said he felt "profoundly unworthy" to receive the award and gave credit to two of his advisors at the time as well as his wife Karen and daughter Charlotte, who both remained in the Capitol with him.

He further praised the U.S. Capitol Police for their actions amid the riots.

"When I think of that fateful day four years ago, the only heroes I saw were wearing uniforms," he said.

Pence didn't make mention of Trump's pardons of more than 1,000 people involved with the attack on the Capitol and decision to commute the sentences of some found guilty on related charges, but did briefly touch on what Trump has done since his return to power.

"I believe in a strong defense, limited government, the right to life, and I'm going to go out on a limb and say that might put me in the minority in this room," Pence admitted to the crowd at Kennedy's presidential library in Boston. "But I also have differences with members of my own party, on spending and tariffs, and my belief that America is the leader of the free world and must continue to stand with Ukraine until the Russian invasion is repelled and a just and lasting peace is secured."

"At the time, I thought Vice President Pence was just doing his job," said Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy at the presentation, "Only later did I realize that his act of courage saved our government and warned us about what could happen and is happening right now."

Pence said in the past that former President Kennedy was a childhood hero of his who had helped inspire him to go into public service. "To be here tonight, bearing witness to a journey that Kennedy helped inspire in my small life is more meaningful than I can possibly express," he said.

Pence oversaw Congress as it counted Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden's victory when Trump supporters attacked the Capitol. He refused to submit to pressure from Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Jan. 6 was a tragic day," Pence said. "But it became a triumph of freedom. And history will record that our institutions held."

Read More

Latest Headlines

President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
May 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump Sunday announced plans to reopen Alcatraz, the notorious prison in San Francisco that housed some of the nation's most infamous and dangerous criminals in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
May 4 (UPI) -- Nearly a million people in 17 states face losing healthcare coverage after Aetna's parent company announced it would leave the federal insurance marketplace, created under the Affordable Care Act.
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
May 4 (UPI) -- The Colorado House has passed a measure aimed at protecting the rights of immigrants in the state, despite efforts by the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration.
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
May 4 (UPI) -- A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics.
Texas Gov. Abbott signs controversial private school vouchers bill
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott signs controversial private school vouchers bill
May 4 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday signed a controversial $1 billion bill into law that provides parents with vouchers to send their children to private school.
Trump unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
May 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump expressed his uncertainty in an interview that asked if immigrants have the constitutional right to due process.
Voters make SpaceX's Starbase, Texas, its own city
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Voters make SpaceX's Starbase, Texas, its own city
May 4 (UPI) -- The small area of land in southern Texas where SpaceX launches its rockets will become an official city after a nearly unanimous vote by residents.
Mexico's president rejects Trump offer of U.S. troops to fight cartels
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Mexico's president rejects Trump offer of U.S. troops to fight cartels
May 4 (UPI) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that she had rejected an offer from U.S. President Donald Trump to send American troops to help fight drug cartels.
Microsoft to close Skype on Monday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Microsoft to close Skype on Monday
May 3 (UPI) -- Skype debuted in 2003 and was an early disruptor in online communications, but Microsoft says it's time to close Skype and focus on its Teams video conferencing platform.
Endowment for the Arts begins to cancel grants after Trump calls for disbanding agency
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Endowment for the Arts begins to cancel grants after Trump calls for disbanding agency
May 3 (UPI) -- The National Endowment for the Arts has begun cancelling grants to recipients after President Donald Trump on Friday revealed a budget plan calling for the elimination of the agency.

Trending Stories

Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim
Israel's Ben Gurion Airport hit with Houthi missile
Israel's Ben Gurion Airport hit with Houthi missile
Trump unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
Trump unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
Texas Gov. Abbott signs controversial private school vouchers bill
Texas Gov. Abbott signs controversial private school vouchers bill

Follow Us