Pence says both parties 'did their duties' to defend election process on Jan. 6

May 5 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence credited leaders from both parties for coming together to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election amid the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Pence delivered the remarks Sunday as he was presented the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his rejection of the pressure placed upon him by President Donald Trump and the actions of the rioters to complete the process of certifying the election results.

"Our institutions held that day, not because of any one person, but because leaders in both political parties, Republicans and Democrats, did their duties," Pence said.

"So I came tonight to give credit where credit is due, but also to say in these divided times, in these anxious days, I know in my heart that we will find our way forward as one nation."

Pence also said he felt "profoundly unworthy" to receive the award and gave credit to two of his advisors at the time as well as his wife Karen and daughter Charlotte, who both remained in the Capitol with him.

He further praised the U.S. Capitol Police for their actions amid the riots.

"When I think of that fateful day four years ago, the only heroes I saw were wearing uniforms," he said.

Pence didn't make mention of Trump's pardons of more than 1,000 people involved with the attack on the Capitol and decision to commute the sentences of some found guilty on related charges, but did briefly touch on what Trump has done since his return to power.

"I believe in a strong defense, limited government, the right to life, and I'm going to go out on a limb and say that might put me in the minority in this room," Pence admitted to the crowd at Kennedy's presidential library in Boston. "But I also have differences with members of my own party, on spending and tariffs, and my belief that America is the leader of the free world and must continue to stand with Ukraine until the Russian invasion is repelled and a just and lasting peace is secured."

"At the time, I thought Vice President Pence was just doing his job," said Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy at the presentation, "Only later did I realize that his act of courage saved our government and warned us about what could happen and is happening right now."

Pence said in the past that former President Kennedy was a childhood hero of his who had helped inspire him to go into public service. "To be here tonight, bearing witness to a journey that Kennedy helped inspire in my small life is more meaningful than I can possibly express," he said.

Pence oversaw Congress as it counted Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden's victory when Trump supporters attacked the Capitol. He refused to submit to pressure from Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Jan. 6 was a tragic day," Pence said. "But it became a triumph of freedom. And history will record that our institutions held."