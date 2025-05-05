Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant

May 5 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and five more injured in a shooting in Glendale, Ariz., police said.

The Glendale Police Department on Sunday said no one has been arrested in connection to the incident that reportedly took place at a business identified as the El Camaron Gigante steakhouse, which is across the street from police headquarters.

Public Information Officer Moroni Mendez said at a news conference that calls came in at approximately 10:45 p.m. EDT and police believed more than one perpetrator was involved. The cause of the violence remains under investigation.

An unidentified witness told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix that a family-friendly Cinco de Mayo party was underway at the restaurant at the time, and that he had just left the establishment when he allegedly heard over 20 shots, followed by ten more after a brief pause.

The witness purported that he saw a woman receive treatment for more than one gunshot wound and that three people being treated by paramedics with chest compressions, as well as another victim removed from the scene on a stretcher.

The Consulate of Mexico in Phoenix posted to social media early Monday that "Derived from the events that happened tonight in 'El Camarón Gigante,' in the city of Glendale," any Mexican people who require "consular assistance or protection" in connection to the incident can contact their office.