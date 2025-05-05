Trending
May 5, 2025 / 11:52 AM

Jury selection underway for Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

By Ian Stark
Sean "Diddy' Combs arrives in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards "VMA's" at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ in September of 2023. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Sean "Diddy' Combs arrives in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards "VMA's" at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ in September of 2023. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The criminal trial for Sean "Diddy" Combs began Monday as potential jurors are set to be selected to decide if Combs will remain in prison for life.

Combs arrived in court in Manhattan shortly after 9 a.m. EDT from his cell in a Brooklyn federal facility where he is being held. At around 10:30 a.m. EDT, Judge Arun Subramanian began to question the over 150 people brought into the courtroom to determine who was best suited to serve on a 12-juror panel in Combs' trial.

The prosecution and defense will also decide which among them is acceptable. The identities of the 12 jurors, as well as six alternates, will be kept anonymous.

Combs faces federal charges in relation to sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.

If convicted, Combs could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Latest Headlines

Warren Buffett to stay as chair of Berkshire Hathaway; Greg Abel voted in as president, CEO
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Warren Buffett to stay as chair of Berkshire Hathaway; Greg Abel voted in as president, CEO
May 5 (UPI) -- The Berkshire Hathaway board of directors will keep Warren Buffett as its chairman and appointed Greg Abel as new company president and CEO to replace 94-year-old Buffett.
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump says he is unsure if immigrants have constitutional right to due process
May 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump expressed his uncertainty in an interview that asked if immigrants have the constitutional right to due process.
Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three dead, five hurt in shooting at Glendale, Ariz., restaurant
May 5 (UPI) -- Three people died and five more were injured at a shooting in Glendale, Ariz. Sunday night.
Pence says both parties 'did their duties' to defend election process on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pence says both parties 'did their duties' to defend election process on Jan. 6
May 5 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence credited leaders from both parties for coming together to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election amid the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
President Donald Trump says United States will reopen 'enlarged' Alcatraz prison
May 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump Sunday announced plans to reopen Alcatraz, the notorious prison in San Francisco that housed some of the nation's most infamous and dangerous criminals in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Nearly 1 million Americans face losing health insurance as Aetna exits ACA marketplace
May 4 (UPI) -- Nearly a million people in 17 states face losing healthcare coverage after Aetna's parent company announced it would leave the federal insurance marketplace, created under the Affordable Care Act.
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Colorado lawmakers pass immigrant protection measure
May 4 (UPI) -- The Colorado House has passed a measure aimed at protecting the rights of immigrants in the state, despite efforts by the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration.
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Citizens' movement promotes renewed Korean politics and reunification
May 4 (UPI) -- A Korean citizens' coalition seeks support from Korean-Americans for Korean reunification as a national purpose that can regenerate South Korea's toxic politics.
Texas Gov. Abbott signs controversial private school vouchers bill
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott signs controversial private school vouchers bill
May 4 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday signed a controversial $1 billion bill into law that provides parents with vouchers to send their children to private school.
Voters make SpaceX's Starbase, Texas, its own city
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Voters make SpaceX's Starbase, Texas, its own city
May 4 (UPI) -- The small area of land in southern Texas where SpaceX launches its rockets will become an official city after a nearly unanimous vote by residents.

