Jury selection underway for Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

May 5 (UPI) -- The criminal trial for Sean "Diddy" Combs began Monday as potential jurors are set to be selected to decide if Combs will remain in prison for life.

Combs arrived in court in Manhattan shortly after 9 a.m. EDT from his cell in a Brooklyn federal facility where he is being held. At around 10:30 a.m. EDT, Judge Arun Subramanian began to question the over 150 people brought into the courtroom to determine who was best suited to serve on a 12-juror panel in Combs' trial.

The prosecution and defense will also decide which among them is acceptable. The identities of the 12 jurors, as well as six alternates, will be kept anonymous.

Combs faces federal charges in relation to sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.

If convicted, Combs could spend the rest of his life behind bars.