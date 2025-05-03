NEA begins cancelling grants after Trump called for disbanding agency

May 3 (UPI) -- The National Endowment for the Arts has begun cancelling grants to recipients after President Donald Trump on Friday revealed a budget plan calling for the elimination of the agency as he aims to exert governmental influence over the cultural sector.

The NEA -- along with the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting -- was one of some 16 "small agencies" marked for elimination in Trump's 2026 budget proposal.

In the budget plan, White House officials wrote that the disbanding of the agencies was "consistent" with Trump's aims to slash the federal government to "enhance accountability, reduce waste, and reduce unnecessary governmental entities."

The operations of the small agencies amount to some $3.5 billion of the federal budget while Elon Musk's SpaceX has received some $15.3 billion in government contracts alone since 2003. Musk oversees the Department of Governmental Efficiency's efforts to cull what it views as wasteful spending for the Trump administration.

"We have some difficult news to share with you all. This evening we were informed by the National Endowment for the Arts that they are withdrawing their $25,000 grant in support of our current production of Joe Turner's Come and Gone," the Portland Playhouse in Oregon said in a statement on social media Friday.

"To receive this news on the eve of opening night is deeply disappointing. While we have no plans currently to cancel our production, moving forward without the support of this critical funding presents a significant challenge for our company."

The NEA was established in 1965 under President Lyndon B. Johnson as part of his Great Society agenda to foster creativity and bring cultural enrichment to all Americans.

Though it represents less than 0.004% of the federal budget, the NEA has long been a target of political scrutiny, particularly from conservative lawmakers who argue that public funds should not support art deemed controversial or elitist.

Trump previously proposed eliminating the NEA during his first term, but the effort was repeatedly blocked by Congress, where the agency enjoys bipartisan support from lawmakers representing districts that benefit from cultural tourism and arts-related economic development.

This time, however, Trump has more tools at his disposal, including his DOGE allies and a Republican-controlled budget committee that appears more willing to implement his sweeping cuts. House Speaker Mike Johnson has already endorsed Trump's proposal.

Arts advocates warn that the real impact of the proposed elimination won't just be felt in major metropolitan museums but in small-town programs that rely on NEA matching funds to unlock local and state-level support. In many cases, losing the NEA grant could trigger a domino effect that makes it harder for organizations to qualify for private philanthropy or regional grants.

The cancellation of grants has affected everything from playhouses to publishing houses, from visual arts centers to film festivals. A list of 2025 grant recipients shows hundreds of recipients across America's small towns.

Will Evans of the Texas-based nonprofit publishing house Deep Vellum called the NEA "politically weaponized" on social media.

"They can't cancel literature; they can't cancel dialogue. Donate & let's fight this bullshit together!" Evans said.

The cancellation of the grants was sent by email to the affected arts organizations. According to The New York Times, which reviewed the emails sent to various grant recipients, there were at least two versions of the message.