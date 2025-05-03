U.S. News
May 3, 2025 / 11:25 AM

Federal judge strikes down 'Shakespearean' Trump order targeting law firm

By Adam Schrader
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Monday, January 20, 2025. File Photo by Kevin Lamarque/UPI
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Monday, January 20, 2025. File Photo by Kevin Lamarque/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- A federal district court judge on Friday struck down an executive order from President Donald Trump that had targeted a law firm that once worked with political rival Hillary Clinton.

In March, Trump had signed an executive order calling the actions of the law firm Perkins Coie "dishonest and dangerous" for hiring the opposition research firm Fusion GPS to create a "dossier" that the president alleged was designed to steal the 2016 election.

The order had imposed punitive measures such as revoking security clearances, barring the firm from government contracts, and restricting its attorneys' access to federal buildings.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell began her 102-page critique of Trump's order by calling the president's playbook "Shakespearean" and noting that no American president had ever issued an order like the one Trump had.

"The importance of independent lawyers to ensuring the American judicial system's fair and impartial administration of justice has been recognized in this country since its founding era," she said in her ruling.

The judge, an Obama appointee, referenced a line from the famed playwright's Henry VI, in which a follower of the power-hungry rebel Jack Cade called for the death of lawyers who "stood as guardians to the rule of law" even under the reign of a king viewed as ineffectual amid widespread economic hardship.

Howell called it a "cringe-worthy twist" that Trump's order appeared to target just the lawyers that he does not like, calling his actions "unconstitutional" for particularly violating the First, Fifth and Sixth Amendments.

"Using the powers of the federal government to target lawyers for their representation of clients and avowed progressive employment policies in an overt attempt to suppress and punish certain viewpoints, however, is contrary to the Constitution," Howell wrote.

Howell said that Trump's attacks on Perkins Coie could cause the firm "irreparable monetary harm" and that it has already suffered "significant losses" after clients had to pull away because of their own work with the government.

"Without an injunction, these losses are most certain to continue," Howell wrote. But "because sovereign immunity bars recovery of money damages, these losses could not be adequately compensated by legal remedies." The Trump administration is likely to appeal Howell's decision.

"Today, the Court permanently blocked the unlawful Executive Order targeting our firm. This ruling affirms core constitutional freedoms all Americans hold dear, including free speech, due process, and the right to select counsel without the fear of retribution," the firm said in a statement.

"We are pleased with this decision and are immensely grateful to those who spoke up in support of our positions. As we move forward, we remain guided by the same commitments that first compelled us to bring this challenge: to protect our firm, safeguard the interests of our clients, and uphold the rule of law."

