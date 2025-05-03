U.S. News
May 3, 2025 / 2:20 PM

Planes forced into 'go-arounds' after Army helicopter's 'scenic' route to Pentagon

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
The commercial aircraft had to alter their landing patterns this week at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after an Army helicopter took a "scenic" route to the Pentagon. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The commercial aircraft had to alter their landing patterns this week at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after an Army helicopter took a "scenic" route to the Pentagon. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Two commercial aircraft scheduled to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Thursday afternoon were forced to do "go-arounds" after a military helicopter allegedly took a scenic route to the Pentagon.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 and a Republic Airways Embraer E170 on Thursday were instructed by air traffic controllers to conduct go-arounds, which are maneuvers to abandon their planned landings and circle around for another approach.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident along with the Federal Aviation Administration, said in a statement that the go-arounds were ordered because of a "U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter inbound to the Pentagon."

The FAA, which identified the flights as Delta Air Lines Flight 1671 and Republic Airways Flight 5825, said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. Flight data from FlightAware shows the planes were delayed less than ten minutes.

Related

UPI has reached out to the FAA for a summary of the incident, which was obtained by the Washington Post and reportedly described the route the helicopter took as "scenic."

In the summary, the FAA found that the military helicopter was not in airspace that was newly restricted after a commercial plane collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk near the airport mid-air earlier this year, killing 67 people.

The FAA summary report found that the helicopter did not fly directly to the Pentagon from Fort Belvoir in Virginia and instead went around the Pentagon's south and east sides, according to the Washington Post.

U.S. Army spokesperson Capt. Victoria Goldfedib told NBC News that the helicopter was flying "in accordance with published FAA flight routes and DCA Air Traffic Control" when it was told to do another pass by air traffic control at the Pentagon.

Flight 1671 was the first to abort its landing while carrying 97 passengers and five crew from Orlando, according to the Washington Post.

Then, the helicopter's radar tracker went unresponsive for a few seconds as Flight 5825 was set to land, prompting air traffic controllers to abort that landing. That plane came within a half mile of colliding with the Black Hawk, which was coasting just 200 feet below it.

While an anonymous U.S. Army official shot down the characterization that helicopter's route was "scenic," the incident was criticized by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as "unacceptable."

"Our helicopter restrictions around DCA are crystal clear," he said. "Safety must ALWAYS come first. We just lost 67 souls! No more helicopter rides for VIPs or unnecessary training in a congested DCA airspace full of civilians. Take a taxi or Uber -- besides most VIPs have black car service."

Duffy said he would be talking to the Defense Department about "why the hell" the rules were "disregarded."

Latest Headlines

Warren Buffet talks economy, tariffs at Berkshire shareholder meeting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Warren Buffet talks economy, tariffs at Berkshire shareholder meeting
May 3 (UPI) -- Warren Buffett shared his thoughts on everything from Donald Trump's tariffs to the state of the economy Saturday, while also taking questions from shareholders.
EPA restructuring to include cuts, consolidation, shifting resources
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA restructuring to include cuts, consolidation, shifting resources
May 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency is consolidating staff and shifting resources, part of a larger restructuring effort that will seek to "bring much needed efficiencies," officials announced.
Federal judge strikes down 'Shakespearean' Trump order targeting law firm
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down 'Shakespearean' Trump order targeting law firm
May 3 (UPI) -- A federal district court judge on Friday struck down an executive order from President Donald Trump that had targeted a law firm that once worked with political rival Hillary Clinton.
U.S. stocks end on upswing for second week in a row
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. stocks end on upswing for second week in a row
May 2 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended the week on a high note after a good nonfarms report for April and a willingness by China to soften the trade war with the United States, easing recession concerns.
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to halt federal funding to PBS and NPR, calling the public news organizations "biased."
7 dead after pickup truck, touring van collide near Yellowstone National Park
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
7 dead after pickup truck, touring van collide near Yellowstone National Park
May 2 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed after a pickup truck and a tour van with 17 people collided near Yellowstone National Park, Idaho State Police said.
Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accuser cries, swears at disgraced producer's attorney
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accuser cries, swears at disgraced producer's attorney
May 2 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein's former production assistant cried and cursed on the witness stand Friday during a re-trial in New York City about allegations of sexual assault by the producer 19 years ago.
Major Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has 'substantial doubt' continuing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Major Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has 'substantial doubt' continuing
May 2 (UPI) -- Spirit AeroSystems said there is "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern" though Boeing and Airbus are planning to acquire portions of the parts maker.
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed the White House budget request for Fiscal Year 2026 Friday, which requests cuts to foreign aid, education and health care but boosts to the military and border control.
Police said they found Florida UFC fighter hiding in dog crate after alleged attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police said they found Florida UFC fighter hiding in dog crate after alleged attack
May 2 (UPI) -- Florida UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was in jail Friday after getting arrested earlier this week on multiple charges including home invasion for allegedly attacking and robbing his ex-girlfriend.

Trending Stories

Major Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has 'substantial doubt' continuing
Major Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has 'substantial doubt' continuing
Interior Department wants to triple opportunities for hunting in nation's Wildlife Refuge System
Interior Department wants to triple opportunities for hunting in nation's Wildlife Refuge System
7 dead after pickup truck, touring van collide near Yellowstone National Park
7 dead after pickup truck, touring van collide near Yellowstone National Park
U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups
U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups
Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accuser cries, swears at disgraced producer's attorney
Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accuser cries, swears at disgraced producer's attorney

Follow Us