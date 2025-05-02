Five Florida residents sentenced to prison for stealing $1M in retirement funds

May 2 (UPI) -- Five people have been sentenced to federal prison for fraud and identity theft targeting retired, elderly Florida school district employees, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Three pleaded guilty and two were found guilty by a federal jury.

"Americans are fed up with the constant barrage of scams that maliciously target the elderly," Acting U.S. United States Attorney Michelle Spaven said in a statement.

"With the assistance of our dedicated law enforcement partners, we are committed to investigating and aggressively prosecuting those who seek to stela the hard-earned savings of our senior citizens," she continued.

Lambert Aguebor, 33, of Miramar, was sentenced to 71 months; Floyd Bostic, 42, of Tallahassee, was sentenced to 87 months; Grace Aguebor, 36, also of Miramar, was sentenced to 70 months; Ronald Vargas, 38, of Osteen, was sentenced to 24 months; and Sarina Levy, 34, of Pembroke, was sentenced to six months and a day.

All were sentenced on charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering, among other offenses.

Court documents show that Vargas worked as a retirement specialist at a Tallahassee company that administered saving and investment programs, and conspired with siblings Grace and Lambert to redirect and steal the retirement funds from the retired school district employees.

"In total, the conspirators withdrew and attempted to withdraw retirement funds from 25 different 401 (k) accounts, resulting in a net total of $1.1 million actually being stolen," the release continued

In addition to their prison sentences, the defendants were also ordered to pay restitution.