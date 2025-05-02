Trending
U.S. News
May 2, 2025 / 1:14 PM

Trump asks Congress cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C. in February. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C. in February. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed the White House budget request for Fiscal Year 2026 Friday, which requests cuts to foreign aid, education and health care but boosts to the military and border control.

Trump sent a letter to Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, the Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, presenting his budget, which would cut spending levels by $163 billion and shrink base nondefense discretionary budget authority by 22.6%.

Agencies like the Department of Housing and Urban Development and National Institutes of Health stand to lose billions of dollars each compared to fiscal 2025 levels. The budget also proposes a nearly $25 billion reduction for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, with State Rental Assistance Block Grants on the chopping block.

The Department of Homeland Security, on the other hand, would get "a historic $175 billion investment to," as Vought wrote, "at long last, fully secure our border."

Related

The Trump administration also seeks to increase defense spending by 13%, bringing that expenditure up to $1.01 trillion.

Vought wrote that the "recommended funding levels result from a rigorous, line-by-line review of [Fiscal Year] 2025 spending," which he claimed "was found to be laden with spending contrary to the needs of ordinary working Americans" and instead aimed at "funding niche non-governmental organizations and institutions of higher education committed to radical gender and climate ideologies antithetical to the American way of life."

Vought also wrote that they considered whether a governmental service provided could "be provided better by state or local governments, if provided at all."

A total of $325 billion of the proposed increases would be assumed in the budget resolution recently agreed upon by Congress would be achieved through reconciliation, an accelerated process used to consider bills that would put policies represented in a Congressional budget resolution into motion.

Presidential budget requests are not guaranteed to be fulfilled, as congressional appropriators construct the ultimate appropriations bills that become law.

The increases and cuts are a definitive way to view the priorities of an administration, and with both houses under Republican control it would appear that the Trump administration is prepared to exploit that advantage, as Vought posted to X Friday that this budget ensures that "only Republican votes are needed by using reconciliation to secure those increases," without the impositions of Democrats.

Latest Headlines

Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases
May 2 (UPI) -- Spotify said Friday Apple has approved its app update after a federal judge ordered Apple to stop imposing commissions it takes from purchases done through iPhone apps.
U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations
May 2 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday U.S. April job growth was 177,000. It was higher than economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected.
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
May 2 (UPI) -- The arrest of a Wisconsin judge may have a chilling effect on the courts, experts say, even if the charges are justifiable.
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he will take away Harvard University's tax-exempt status.
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges
May 2 (UPI) -- British actor and media personality Russell Brand was granted bail Friday after his appearance in a London court on charges of rape and multiple counts of sex assault.
De minimis exemption expires subjecting cheap Chinese items to high tariffs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
De minimis exemption expires subjecting cheap Chinese items to high tariffs
May 2 (UPI) -- Americans who buy from low-cost Chinese e-commerce sites are about to feel the pinch from President Donald Trump's tariffs as the de minimis exemption has ended.
Mike Waltz fired as White House security adviser, nominated as U.N. ambassador
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Mike Waltz fired as White House security adviser, nominated as U.N. ambassador
May 1 (UPI) -- Reports say President Donald Trump will nominate National Security adviser Mike Waltz to become the nation's ambassador to the United Nations.
U.S. sanctions 3 brothers accused of fentanyl, fuel trafficking for Mexican cartel
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 3 brothers accused of fentanyl, fuel trafficking for Mexican cartel
May 2 (UPI) -- The United States is sanctioning three Mexican brothers and two Mexico-based entities linked to the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel on accusations of fentanyl and fuel trafficking.
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
May 2 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has sued four Democrat-led states over their climate change laws that seek compensation from oil companies to cover damages to the environment.
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to halt federal funding to PBS and NPR, calling the public news organizations "biased."

Trending Stories

Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies

Follow Us