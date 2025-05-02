Trending
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges

By Ian Stark
Russell Brand was granted bail after a court appreance Friday as he faces charges of rape and sexual assault. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI
Russell Brand was granted bail after a court appreance Friday as he faces charges of rape and sexual assault. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- British actor and media personality Russell Brand was granted bail Friday after his appearance in a London court on charges of rape and multiple counts of sex assault.

In a brief procedural hearing, Brand only spoke to confirm who he is and where he lives, and that he understands the rules of his bail.

He will next appear at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales on May 30.

Authorities in London charged Brand on April 4 with counts related to rape, indecent assault and sexual assault in connection with four victims between 1999 and 2005.

He has denied the allegations.

"I want a trial, because I know that I'm innocent," and "a thorough and intrepid examination will establish that innocence in the eyes of everybody. I welcome it, what a relief it will be," Brand said in a video posted to X Thursday.

