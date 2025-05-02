May 2 (UPI) -- Florida UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was in jail Friday after being arrested earlier this week on multiple charges including home invasion for allegedly attacking and robbing his ex-girlfriend.

According to police, Dumas was later found hiding in a dog crate and was arrested April 28.

Dumas was charged with home invasion with a firearm/weapon; battery; possession of weapon by convicted felon; drug possession; and drug equipment possession.

According to police, Dumas went to his ex-girlfriend's home, flung the back door open and grabbed a phone from her hand and tried to take a ring off her finger.

According to an arrest affidavit, "Dumas then threw her around the room and into a large wooden vase that was in the living room before grabbing a $400 necklace set with turtles on it off her neck."

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies said the victim had bruises and scratches on an arm and leg from the assault.

Dumas is jailed by the sheriff's office on a $558,500 bond.

A pretrial hearing is set for May 6 and an arraignment is scheduled for May 23.

Dumas has been arrested four times since signing his UFC fighter deal.

According to jail records he was arrested in August 2023 for trespassing, in December of 2023 for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended/revoked license, and in February 2024 for domestic battery.