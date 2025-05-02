Trending
U.S. News
May 2, 2025 / 1:56 PM

Police said they found Florida UFC fighter hiding in dog crate after alleged attack

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Florida UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was in jail Friday after getting arrested earlier this week on multiple charges including home invasion for allegedly attacking and robbing his ex-girlfriend. Photo courtesy Escambia County Sheriff's Department
Florida UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was in jail Friday after getting arrested earlier this week on multiple charges including home invasion for allegedly attacking and robbing his ex-girlfriend. Photo courtesy Escambia County Sheriff's Department

May 2 (UPI) -- Florida UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was in jail Friday after being arrested earlier this week on multiple charges including home invasion for allegedly attacking and robbing his ex-girlfriend.

According to police, Dumas was later found hiding in a dog crate and was arrested April 28.

Dumas was charged with home invasion with a firearm/weapon; battery; possession of weapon by convicted felon; drug possession; and drug equipment possession.

According to police, Dumas went to his ex-girlfriend's home, flung the back door open and grabbed a phone from her hand and tried to take a ring off her finger.

According to an arrest affidavit, "Dumas then threw her around the room and into a large wooden vase that was in the living room before grabbing a $400 necklace set with turtles on it off her neck."

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies said the victim had bruises and scratches on an arm and leg from the assault.

Dumas is jailed by the sheriff's office on a $558,500 bond.

A pretrial hearing is set for May 6 and an arraignment is scheduled for May 23.

Dumas has been arrested four times since signing his UFC fighter deal.

According to jail records he was arrested in August 2023 for trespassing, in December of 2023 for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended/revoked license, and in February 2024 for domestic battery.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed the White House budget request for Fiscal Year 2026 Friday, which requests cuts to foreign aid, education and health care but boosts to the military and border control.
Interior Department wants to triple opportunities for hunting in nation's Wildlife Refuge System
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Interior Department wants to triple opportunities for hunting in nation's Wildlife Refuge System
May 2 (UPI) -- Federal officials are proposing to roughly triple the number of hunting opportunities across the National Wildlife Refuge System and National Fish Hatchery System, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed Friday.
'Loss of confidence in ability to command' cited as Navy commander relieved of duties
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Loss of confidence in ability to command' cited as Navy commander relieved of duties
May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy Friday removed Cmdr. Joseph Dearing from his duties as commander of the Navy Reserve Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases
May 2 (UPI) -- Spotify said Friday Apple has approved its app update after a federal judge ordered Apple to stop imposing commissions it takes from purchases done through iPhone apps.
U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations
May 2 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday U.S. April job growth was 177,000. It was higher than economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected.
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
May 2 (UPI) -- The arrest of a Wisconsin judge may have a chilling effect on the courts, experts say, even if the charges are justifiable.
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he will take away Harvard University's tax-exempt status.
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges
May 2 (UPI) -- British actor and media personality Russell Brand was granted bail Friday after his appearance in a London court on charges of rape and multiple counts of sex assault.
De minimis exemption expires subjecting cheap Chinese items to high tariffs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
De minimis exemption expires subjecting cheap Chinese items to high tariffs
May 2 (UPI) -- Americans who buy from low-cost Chinese e-commerce sites are about to feel the pinch from President Donald Trump's tariffs as the de minimis exemption has ended.
Mike Waltz fired as White House security adviser, nominated as U.N. ambassador
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mike Waltz fired as White House security adviser, nominated as U.N. ambassador
May 1 (UPI) -- Reports say President Donald Trump will nominate National Security adviser Mike Waltz to become the nation's ambassador to the United Nations.

Trending Stories

Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies

Follow Us