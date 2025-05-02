Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status

President Donald Trump on Friday said that he would look to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he will take away Harvard University's tax-exempt status.

He made the announcement via his Truth Social account.

"It's what they deserve," he said.

The action follows a lawsuit filed by the college after it filed suit against the Trump administration last week when he froze over $2 billion in funding to the Ivy League school.

"We filed a lawsuit to halt the funding freeze because it is unlawful and beyond the government's authority," said Harvard President Alan Garber in April.

If Trump does make such a move, it's likely to face more litigation from the school.