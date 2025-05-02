Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases

May 2 (UPI) -- Spotify said Friday Apple has approved its app update after a federal judge ordered Apple to stop imposing commissions it takes from purchases done through iPhone apps.

"In a victory for consumers, artists, creators, and authors, Apple has approved Spotify's U.S. app update. After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for U.S. consumers," Spotify said in a statement.

The order from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said found apple was "in willful violation" of a 2021 injunction to "restrain and prohibit Apple's anticompetitive conduct and anticompetitive pricing."

"Apple's continued attempts to interfere with competition will not be tolerated," Gonzalez Rogers said.

Apple said it will comply with the court order but strongly disagrees with the decision and will appeal.

Spotify called it a landmark ruling.

"We can now give consumers lower prices, more control, and easier access to the Spotify experience," Spotify's statement said. "There is more work to do, but today represents a significant milestone for developers and entrepreneurs everywhere who want to build and compete on a more level playing field. It's the opening act of a new era, and we could not be more ready for the show."

The ruling will allow Spotify's app update to show consumers pricing details in the app and will allow payment options beyond Apple's payment system for in-app purchases.

Spotify said the ruling made it clear "that Apple deliberately abused its market power to intentionally harm others and benefit only itself."

Judge Rogers wrote in her ruling that Apple Vice President of Finance Alex Roman "outright lied under oath" about Apple's anticompetitive behavior.

The judge referred the matter to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of California "to investigate whether criminal contempt proceedings are appropriate."