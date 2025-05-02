Trending
U.S. News
May 2, 2025 / 1:40 PM

'Loss of confidence in ability to command' cited as Navy commander relieved of duties

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
The U.S. Navy Friday removed Cmdr. Joseph Dearing from his duties as commander of the Navy Reserve Center in Manchester, N.H. The Navy said Dearing was relieved of command "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command." Photo courtesy Cmdr. Joseph Dearing LinkedIn
The U.S. Navy Friday removed Cmdr. Joseph Dearing from his duties as commander of the Navy Reserve Center in Manchester, N.H. The Navy said Dearing was relieved of command "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command." Photo courtesy Cmdr. Joseph Dearing LinkedIn

May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Friday removed Cmdr. Joseph Dearing from his duties as commander of the Navy Reserve Center in Manchester, N.H.

The Navy said Dearing was relieved of command "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command."

The Navy said in statement, "Cmdr. Joseph Dearing was relieved of his duties as NRC Manchester's commanding officer by Capt. Christian Parilla, commander of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Norfolk ... The Navy maintains the highest standards for leaders and holds them accountable when those standards are not met."

The brief announcement did not detail any alleged wrongdoing by Cmdr. Dearing.

Replacing him is Cmdr. Christopher Worthy, who has been temporarily assigned command of the reserve center.

Dearing, the Navy said, "has been temporarily reassigned to REDCOM Norfolk."

The Navy did not detail why it lost confidence in Dearing's ability to command.

Cmdr. Dearing became commanding officer of NRC Manchester in September 2024.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump asks Congress cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Trump asks Congress cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed the White House budget request for Fiscal Year 2026 Friday, which requests cuts to foreign aid, education and health care but boosts to the military and border control.
Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases
May 2 (UPI) -- Spotify said Friday Apple has approved its app update after a federal judge ordered Apple to stop imposing commissions it takes from purchases done through iPhone apps.
U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations
May 2 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday U.S. April job growth was 177,000. It was higher than economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected.
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
May 2 (UPI) -- The arrest of a Wisconsin judge may have a chilling effect on the courts, experts say, even if the charges are justifiable.
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he will take away Harvard University's tax-exempt status.
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges
May 2 (UPI) -- British actor and media personality Russell Brand was granted bail Friday after his appearance in a London court on charges of rape and multiple counts of sex assault.
De minimis exemption expires subjecting cheap Chinese items to high tariffs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
De minimis exemption expires subjecting cheap Chinese items to high tariffs
May 2 (UPI) -- Americans who buy from low-cost Chinese e-commerce sites are about to feel the pinch from President Donald Trump's tariffs as the de minimis exemption has ended.
Mike Waltz fired as White House security adviser, nominated as U.N. ambassador
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Mike Waltz fired as White House security adviser, nominated as U.N. ambassador
May 1 (UPI) -- Reports say President Donald Trump will nominate National Security adviser Mike Waltz to become the nation's ambassador to the United Nations.
U.S. sanctions 3 brothers accused of fentanyl, fuel trafficking for Mexican cartel
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 3 brothers accused of fentanyl, fuel trafficking for Mexican cartel
May 2 (UPI) -- The United States is sanctioning three Mexican brothers and two Mexico-based entities linked to the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel on accusations of fentanyl and fuel trafficking.
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
May 2 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has sued four Democrat-led states over their climate change laws that seek compensation from oil companies to cover damages to the environment.

Trending Stories

Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies

Follow Us