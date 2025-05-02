Trending
U.S. News
May 2, 2025 / 4:22 PM

Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accuser cries, swears at disgraced producer's attorney

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sits in the courtroom Friday during his criminal retrial in Manhattan, N.Y. He was convicted but an appeals court last year overturned the conviction due to the court allowing testimony of alleged sexual assault by Weinstein against a woman not among his accusers. Pool Photo by Jefferson Siegel/UPI
1 of 6 | Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sits in the courtroom Friday during his criminal retrial in Manhattan, N.Y. He was convicted but an appeals court last year overturned the conviction due to the court allowing testimony of alleged sexual assault by Weinstein against a woman not among his accusers. Pool Photo by Jefferson Siegel/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein's former production assistant cried and cursed on the witness stand Friday during a re-trial in New York City about allegations of sexual assault by the producer 19 years ago.

Miriam Haley, who worked on the TV show Project Runway, stormed out of the courtroom after grilling by Weinstein's attorney Jennifer Bonjean, NBC News reported.

Haley, 48, was questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday about Weinstein, who is now 73.

During the fourth day of the new trial, Bonjean asked Haley what she was wearing the night she alleged Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her on July 10, 2006.

Related

She said the incident occurred at the producer's home in SoHo and weeks later Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a Tribeca hotel room.

"He took my clothes off ... I didn't take my clothes off," Haley, 48, testified about what happened in the apartment. "He was the one who raped me, not the other way."

Jonjean responded: "That's for the jury to decide."

As she cried, Haley said: "Don't tell me I wasn't raped by that (two expletives)."

Judge Curtis Farber then allowed a 10-minute recess.

Upon her return, she again was asked what he was wearing and how they were removed.

"I did not remove my clothes," she responded. "I was on my period ... I did not remove my clothes."

During the first trial in 2020, Haley testified against Weinstein.

In an earlier incident, testimony indicated Weinstein showed up uninvited at her East Village home after she declined his offer to attend Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Haley said she later accepted his invitation to fly her to Los Angeles for the Clerks II film premiere, because she "felt it would've been weird not to go and at least say hi" at his apartment.

Haley is the first of three accusers expected to take the stand.

Weinstein was convicted but an appeals court last year overturned the conviction due to the court allowing testimony of alleged sexual assault by Weinstein against a woman not among his accusers.

The ex-movie producer also is appealing a 2022 rape conviction and 16-year prison sentence in Los Angeles.

Weinstein has denied allegations by her and others of sexual assault, and said they were "transactional" and "consensual."

"He knew how addictive Hollywood dreams were," Assistant District Attorney Shannon Lucey said during opening statements. "He knew how the promises of success worked."

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to one count of engaging in a criminal sex act in New York. He is also charged with one count of third-degree rape in connection with an alleged assault in 2013 on actress Jessica Mann, who is expected to testify.

Also, he is facing a charge in connection with the alleged 2006 assault of a Polish former model named Kaja Sokola. She also is expected to testify.

Weinstein remains under guard at Bellevue Hospital in New York after a recent transfer from Rikers Island, where his lawyers claim the harsh conditions are affecting his health.

Latest Headlines

Major Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has 'substantial doubt' continuing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Major Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has 'substantial doubt' continuing
May 2 (UPI) -- Spirit AeroSystems said there is "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern" though Boeing and Airbus are planning to acquire portions of the parts maker.
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed the White House budget request for Fiscal Year 2026 Friday, which requests cuts to foreign aid, education and health care but boosts to the military and border control.
Police said they found Florida UFC fighter hiding in dog crate after alleged attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police said they found Florida UFC fighter hiding in dog crate after alleged attack
May 2 (UPI) -- Florida UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was in jail Friday after getting arrested earlier this week on multiple charges including home invasion for allegedly attacking and robbing his ex-girlfriend.
Interior Department wants to triple opportunities for hunting in nation's Wildlife Refuge System
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Interior Department wants to triple opportunities for hunting in nation's Wildlife Refuge System
May 2 (UPI) -- Federal officials are proposing to roughly triple the number of hunting opportunities across the National Wildlife Refuge System and National Fish Hatchery System, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed Friday.
'Loss of confidence in ability to command' cited as Navy commander relieved of duties
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Loss of confidence in ability to command' cited as Navy commander relieved of duties
May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy Friday removed Cmdr. Joseph Dearing from his duties as commander of the Navy Reserve Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases
May 2 (UPI) -- Spotify said Friday Apple has approved its app update after a federal judge ordered Apple to stop imposing commissions it takes from purchases done through iPhone apps.
U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations
May 2 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday U.S. April job growth was 177,000. It was higher than economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected.
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
May 2 (UPI) -- The arrest of a Wisconsin judge may have a chilling effect on the courts, experts say, even if the charges are justifiable.
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he will take away Harvard University's tax-exempt status.
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges
May 2 (UPI) -- British actor and media personality Russell Brand was granted bail Friday after his appearance in a London court on charges of rape and multiple counts of sex assault.

Trending Stories

Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border

Follow Us