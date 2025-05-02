Trending
U.S. News
May 2, 2025 / 4:47 PM

7 dead after pickup truck, touring van collide near Yellowstone National Park

By Allen Cone
Share with X

May 2 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed after a pickup truck and a tour van with 17 people collided near Yellowstone National Park, Idaho State Police said.

The crash took place at about 7:15 p.m. local time Thursday night near Henry's Lake in Fremont County, about 20 miles east of the national park, the state police said in a news release.

Troopers said they found a crashed Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Mercedes passenger van.

The van caught fire after the crash. U.S. Highway 20 was closed for about seven hours.

The driver of the truck, the only one in it, and six people in the van died.

One person was airlifted to a hospital.

"Due to the magnitude of the incident and the ongoing process of notifying the next of kin, no names, ages, hometowns or nationalities have been released," state police said.

The state agency is investigating the cause of the crash.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accuser cries, swears at disgraced producer's attorney
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accuser cries, swears at disgraced producer's attorney
May 2 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein's former production assistant cried and cursed on the witness stand Friday during a re-trial in New York City about allegations of sexual assault by the producer 19 years ago.
Major Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has 'substantial doubt' continuing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Major Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has 'substantial doubt' continuing
May 2 (UPI) -- Spirit AeroSystems said there is "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern" though Boeing and Airbus are planning to acquire portions of the parts maker.
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed the White House budget request for Fiscal Year 2026 Friday, which requests cuts to foreign aid, education and health care but boosts to the military and border control.
Police said they found Florida UFC fighter hiding in dog crate after alleged attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police said they found Florida UFC fighter hiding in dog crate after alleged attack
May 2 (UPI) -- Florida UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas was in jail Friday after getting arrested earlier this week on multiple charges including home invasion for allegedly attacking and robbing his ex-girlfriend.
Interior Department wants to triple opportunities for hunting in nation's Wildlife Refuge System
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Interior Department wants to triple opportunities for hunting in nation's Wildlife Refuge System
May 2 (UPI) -- Federal officials are proposing to roughly triple the number of hunting opportunities across the National Wildlife Refuge System and National Fish Hatchery System, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed Friday.
'Loss of confidence in ability to command' cited as Navy commander relieved of duties
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Loss of confidence in ability to command' cited as Navy commander relieved of duties
May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy Friday removed Cmdr. Joseph Dearing from his duties as commander of the Navy Reserve Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple approves Spotify update that freely shows clear pricing on in-app purchases
May 2 (UPI) -- Spotify said Friday Apple has approved its app update after a federal judge ordered Apple to stop imposing commissions it takes from purchases done through iPhone apps.
U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations
May 2 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday U.S. April job growth was 177,000. It was higher than economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected.
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
May 2 (UPI) -- The arrest of a Wisconsin judge may have a chilling effect on the courts, experts say, even if the charges are justifiable.
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he will take away Harvard University's tax-exempt status.

Trending Stories

Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border

Follow Us