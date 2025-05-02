7 dead after pickup truck, touring van collide near Yellowstone National Park

May 2 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed after a pickup truck and a tour van with 17 people collided near Yellowstone National Park, Idaho State Police said.

The crash took place at about 7:15 p.m. local time Thursday night near Henry's Lake in Fremont County, about 20 miles east of the national park, the state police said in a news release.

Troopers said they found a crashed Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Mercedes passenger van.

The van caught fire after the crash. U.S. Highway 20 was closed for about seven hours.

The driver of the truck, the only one in it, and six people in the van died.

One person was airlifted to a hospital.

"Due to the magnitude of the incident and the ongoing process of notifying the next of kin, no names, ages, hometowns or nationalities have been released," state police said.

The state agency is investigating the cause of the crash.