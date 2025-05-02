Trending
U.S. News
May 2, 2025 / 10:00 AM

U.S. nonfarm jobs grow by 177,000 in April, beating expectations

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday U.S. April job growth was 177,000. It was higher than economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected. File photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/ UPI
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday U.S. April job growth was 177,000. It was higher than economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected. File photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/ UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Nonfarm payrolls in the United States grew by more than expected in April, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Friday.

The monthly employment situation summary showed nonfarm payrolls grew by a seasonally adjusted 177,000 in April.

"Employment continued to trend up in health care, transportation and warehousing, financial activities, and social assistance," the BLS said in a statement. "Federal government employment declined."

Economists surveyed by the Dow Jones estimated nonfarm payrolls would grow by 133,000.

The BLS said 9,000 federal government jobs were lost in April. Since January, federal government jobs are down by 26,000.

Federal workers who lost jobs but are being paid severance are not yet counted among the job losses.

Health care accounted for 51,000 added jobs in April. Transportation and warehousing added 29,000. Financial activities created 14,000 jobs.

The BLS found average hourly earnings to be $36.06.

The BLS said the unemployment rate in April was unchanged at 4.2%. The total number of unemployed, according to the BLS, was 7.2 million.

The number of long-term unemployed jobless for 27 weeks or more was 1.7 million in April, a 179,000 increase.

The BLS jobs report showed higher job growth in April than private payroll company ADP, which reported a lower than expected 62,000 jobs added in April.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest raises questions about jurisdiction, preserving judicial integrity
May 2 (UPI) -- The arrest of a Wisconsin judge may have a chilling effect on the courts, experts say, even if the charges are justifiable.
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he will take away Harvard University's tax-exempt status.
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Russell Brand out on bail after court appearance on rape, sexual assault charges
May 2 (UPI) -- British actor and media personality Russell Brand was granted bail Friday after his appearance in a London court on charges of rape and multiple counts of sex assault.
De minimis exemption expires subjecting cheap Chinese items to high tariffs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
De minimis exemption expires subjecting cheap Chinese items to high tariffs
May 2 (UPI) -- Americans who buy from low-cost Chinese e-commerce sites are about to feel the pinch from President Donald Trump's tariffs as the de minimis exemption has ended.
Mike Waltz fired as White House security adviser, nominated as U.N. ambassador
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Mike Waltz fired as White House security adviser, nominated as U.N. ambassador
May 1 (UPI) -- Reports say President Donald Trump will nominate National Security adviser Mike Waltz to become the nation's ambassador to the United Nations.
U.S. sanctions 3 brothers accused of fentanyl, fuel trafficking for Mexican cartel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 3 brothers accused of fentanyl, fuel trafficking for Mexican cartel
May 2 (UPI) -- The United States is sanctioning three Mexican brothers and two Mexico-based entities linked to the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel on accusations of fentanyl and fuel trafficking.
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
May 2 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has sued four Democrat-led states over their climate change laws that seek compensation from oil companies to cover damages to the environment.
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
May 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to halt federal funding to PBS and NPR, calling the public news organizations "biased."
Five Florida residents sentenced to prison for stealing $1M in retirement funds
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Five Florida residents sentenced to prison for stealing $1M in retirement funds
May 2 (UPI) -- Five people have been sentenced to federal prison for fraud and identity theft targeting retired, elderly Florida school district employees, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Gulf War veteran executed for 1998 quadruple murder despite claims of mental illness
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Gulf War veteran executed for 1998 quadruple murder despite claims of mental illness
May 1 (UPI) -- Florida on Thursday evening executed Gulf War veteran Jeffrey Hutchinson for killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children in 1998.

Trending Stories

Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan for conflict of interest with vendors
Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan for conflict of interest with vendors
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR

Follow Us