Trending
U.S. News
May 1, 2025 / 9:58 PM

Attorneys for Luigi Mangione call for dismissal of murder indictment

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Luigi Mangione appears at State Supreme Court for a hearing on murder charges for killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City in February. Thompson was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan in a targeted attack as he was about to attend the company's annual investor conference. File pool photo by Curtis Means/UPI
Luigi Mangione appears at State Supreme Court for a hearing on murder charges for killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City in February. Thompson was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan in a targeted attack as he was about to attend the company's annual investor conference. File pool photo by Curtis Means/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Attorneys for alleged UnitedHealthCare CEO killer Luigi Mangione argued in a court filing Thursday that the murder indictment returned against him by a grand jury should be dismissed based on the fact that he faces double jeopardy.

Mangione, 26, is charged with the murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, whom he allegedly stalked and fatally shot on Dec. 4, outside a New York City hotel prior to a UHC shareholders meeting. He has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said the indictment should be dismissed "because concurrent state and federal prosecutions violate the Double Jeopardy Clause, the 14th Amendment's Due Process Clause and Mr. Mangione's constitutional rights against self-incrimination, to meaningfully defend himself, to a fair and impartial jury and to the effective assistance of counsel," she wrote, according to ABC News.

Agnifilo added that Mangione faces federal charges and separate state changes in Pennsylvania because of "prosecutorial one-upmanship" because the offenses are in a legal tug-of-war.

Prosecutors argue that the first-degree murder charge is warranted and offered as evidence the words "delay, deny, depose" that were inscribed on gun shell casings found at the crime scene.

Those words are often associated with rejected insurance claims. They also point to Mangione's online writings that suggest a fixation on UnitedHealthCare and what Mangione saw as its greed and profit motive.

Read More

Latest Headlines

South Carolina police find preschool hit and run suspect hiding in boat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
South Carolina police find preschool hit and run suspect hiding in boat
May 1 (UPI) -- Police have captured a suspect in a hit and run incident outside a church preschool in South Carolina on Thursday during which two kids and an adult were struck be a vehicle, officials announced.
VA partners with nonprofits to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
VA partners with nonprofits to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
May 1 (UPI) -- The Veterans Administration will partner with a trio of nonprofits to honor veterans interred in the VA's national cemeteries, the administration announced Thursday.
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
May 1 (UPI) -- A newly created Religious Liberty Commission is tasked with reporting on religious liberty in the United States, threats against it and how to preserve religious liberty for future generations.
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
April 30 (UPI) -- Two men, one a Greek-American, were arrested as the alleged kingpins of the violent "764" online network, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Solar summer is here, the sunniest season of the year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Solar summer is here, the sunniest season of the year
May, June and July are the months when the Northern Hemisphere receives the most sunlight due to the Earth's tilt on its axis. Because of this, the three-month period is known as solar summer.
In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
May 1 (UPI) -- Reports say President Donald Trump will nominate National Security adviser Mike Waltz to become the nation's ambassador to the United Nations.
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
May 1 (UPI) -- A Trump-appointed Texas federal judge ruled Thursday the Trump administration is illegally using the Alien Enemies Act to quickly deport alleged Venezuelan gang members without due process.
Chicago agents make timely bust on costly crime: counterfeit watches, fake driver's licenses
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chicago agents make timely bust on costly crime: counterfeit watches, fake driver's licenses
May 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that agents in Chicago intercepted hundreds of counterfeit watches and counterfeit driver's licenses. More than 4,345 counterfeit licenses were seized.
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that SharkNinja has recalled nearly two million pressure cookers due to the possibility of hot food possibly making a pressurized escape and burning people.
Education Department lifts restrictions on colleges seeking to change accreditors
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Education Department lifts restrictions on colleges seeking to change accreditors
May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it will allow universities to more easily change accreditors.

Trending Stories

Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers

Follow Us