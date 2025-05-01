Education Department lifts restrictions on colleges seeking to change accreditors

May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it will allow universities to more easily change accreditors.

The Education Department published a Dear Colleague Letter that informs colleges they won't have to go through "a lengthy process before changing an accreditor" by revoking guidance previously issued by the Biden administration.

"We must foster a competitive marketplace both amongst accreditors and colleges and universities in order to lower college costs and refocus postsecondary education on improving academic and workforce outcomes for students and families," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

The Education Department's actions revoked policies issued in a pair of Dear Colleague Letters by the previous administration that created a process that analyzed universites' decisions to switch accreditors.

The new guidance stated that colleges and universities can switch to a new accreditor that "better aligns with a religious mission," if there is a shift in the type of economic programs offered, if a change is required by state law, or if it wants to leave an accreditor for standards it imposes on the institution such as adopting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices.

"It is not the department's prerogative to infer any other meanings from the basic requirements or contrive a multi-step investigation," the Education Department's letter stated. "This guidance re-establishes a simple process that will remove unneccessary requirements and barriers to institutional innovation."

Colleges and universities must undergo accreditation to receive federal student aid, with an accreditor that takes everything a school does under consideration to make an accreditation determination.

McMahon said the change came in response to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in April which said that a group of higher education accreditors "are the gatekeepers that decide which colleges and universities American students can spend the more than $100 billion in Federal student loans and Pell Grants dispersed each year," and that the accreditors are to govern which institutions offer a worthy education "and therefore merit accreditation."

"President Trump's executive order and our actions today will ensure this department no longer stands as a gatekeeper to block aspiring innovators from becoming new accreditors nor will this department unnecessarily micromanage an institution's choice of accreditor," she said.

The order alleged that "accreditors have remained improperly focused on compelling adoption of discriminatory ideology," and utilize "unlawfully discriminatory practices" related to DEI-based standards of accreditation.

The Education Department's Tuesday letter also moratorium set during the Biden administration on the acceptance and review of applications for the establishment of potential new accreditors.