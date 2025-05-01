Trending
U.S. News
May 1, 2025 / 1:27 PM

Education Department lifts restrictions on colleges seeking to change accreditors

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday announced changes to the process for colleges and universities to change accreditors, dropping restrictions put in place by the previous administration. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday announced changes to the process for colleges and universities to change accreditors, dropping restrictions put in place by the previous administration. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it will allow universities to more easily change accreditors.

The Education Department published a Dear Colleague Letter that informs colleges they won't have to go through "a lengthy process before changing an accreditor" by revoking guidance previously issued by the Biden administration.

"We must foster a competitive marketplace both amongst accreditors and colleges and universities in order to lower college costs and refocus postsecondary education on improving academic and workforce outcomes for students and families," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

The Education Department's actions revoked policies issued in a pair of Dear Colleague Letters by the previous administration that created a process that analyzed universites' decisions to switch accreditors.

Related

The new guidance stated that colleges and universities can switch to a new accreditor that "better aligns with a religious mission," if there is a shift in the type of economic programs offered, if a change is required by state law, or if it wants to leave an accreditor for standards it imposes on the institution such as adopting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices.

"It is not the department's prerogative to infer any other meanings from the basic requirements or contrive a multi-step investigation," the Education Department's letter stated. "This guidance re-establishes a simple process that will remove unneccessary requirements and barriers to institutional innovation."

Colleges and universities must undergo accreditation to receive federal student aid, with an accreditor that takes everything a school does under consideration to make an accreditation determination.

McMahon said the change came in response to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in April which said that a group of higher education accreditors "are the gatekeepers that decide which colleges and universities American students can spend the more than $100 billion in Federal student loans and Pell Grants dispersed each year," and that the accreditors are to govern which institutions offer a worthy education "and therefore merit accreditation."

"President Trump's executive order and our actions today will ensure this department no longer stands as a gatekeeper to block aspiring innovators from becoming new accreditors nor will this department unnecessarily micromanage an institution's choice of accreditor," she said.

The order alleged that "accreditors have remained improperly focused on compelling adoption of discriminatory ideology," and utilize "unlawfully discriminatory practices" related to DEI-based standards of accreditation.

The Education Department's Tuesday letter also moratorium set during the Biden administration on the acceptance and review of applications for the establishment of potential new accreditors.

Latest Headlines

Reports: National Security adviser Mike Waltz to be fired over Signal app snafu
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Reports: National Security adviser Mike Waltz to be fired over Signal app snafu
May 1 (UPI) -- Reports say President Donald Trump will fire National Security adviser Mike Waltz, who is blamed for including a journalist in a Signal app discussion of a military action in Yemen.
Chicago agents make timely bust on costly crime: counterfeit watches, fake driver's licenses
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chicago agents make timely bust on costly crime: counterfeit watches, fake driver's licenses
May 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that agents in Chicago intercepted hundreds of counterfeit watches and counterfeit driver's licenses. More than 4,345 counterfeit licenses were seized.
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that SharkNinja has recalled nearly two million pressure cookers due to the possibility of hot food possibly making a pressurized escape and burning people.
Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan for conflict of interest with vendors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan for conflict of interest with vendors
May 1 (UPI) -- Kohl's said Thursday that CEO Ashley Buchanan was terminated for cause, replaced by interim CEO Michael Bender.
U.S. initial jobless claims rise more than expected to 241,000
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. initial jobless claims rise more than expected to 241,000
May 1 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor said Thursday weekly initial jobless claims are up by a more than expected 18,000 to 241,000, seasonally adjusted.
Judge rules Apple violated injunction against its 'anticompetitive conduct'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge rules Apple violated injunction against its 'anticompetitive conduct'
May 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Apple technology company and international corporation knowingly violated an injunction intended to stop what the judge referred to as "Apple's anticompetitive conduct."
Sam Altman's eyeball scanning ID device World debuts in United States
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sam Altman's eyeball scanning ID device World debuts in United States
May 1 (UPI) -- An eyeball-scanning ID device from Open AI used to globally verify identity debuts in the United States Thursday.
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
April 30 (UPI) -- Two men, one a Greek-American, were arrested as the alleged kingpins of the violent "764" online network, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Kamala Harris says Trump's first 100 days a 'high-velocity event' pushing agenda
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kamala Harris says Trump's first 100 days a 'high-velocity event' pushing agenda
May 1 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris made her first major public remarks Wednesday, with a focus on the actions undertaken by President Donald Trump and his administration over its first 100 days.
May Day protests expected throughout United States
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
May Day protests expected throughout United States
May 1 (UPI) -- Protests are scheduled to take place across the United States Thursday as May 1 is seen by many as a day for demonstrations across the nation.

Trending Stories

Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
Veteran suicide prevention grant gets bipartisan support in hearings
Veteran suicide prevention grant gets bipartisan support in hearings

Follow Us