Sam Altman's eyeball scanning ID device World debuts in United States

May 1 (UPI) -- World, an eyeball-scanning ID device backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman launched in the United States Thursday.

World uses iris scans done by an Orb spherical biometric device to establish ID.

The Orbs will be available in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Nashville, Austin and Atlanta.

"The United States of America stands at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation. Now, it's time for the world's AI hub to embrace the essential counterpart: proof of human," World said in a statement.

American humans can now "verify their World ID" by getting their eyeballs scanned by NVIDIA-powered AI Orbs.

Open AI is partnering with Visa for a "World Visa Card" this summer exclusively for people who use World to get their iris scans.

"We wanted a way to make sure that humans stayed special and central, in a world where the internet was going to have lots of AI-driven content," Altman said at a live demo.

The World iris scanners will be set up at partner organization locations, including Razer retail stores.

A small amount of free cryptocurrency offered as a lure to get eyeballs scanned has helped World scan and verify 12 million people worldwide so far.

Tools for Humanity's Adrian Ludwig says World meets what he said is an urgent need for better ID verification.

The for-profit tech company is launching the World iris scan ID effort.