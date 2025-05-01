After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers

May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that SharkNinja has recalled nearly two million pressure cookers due to the possibility of hot food possibly making a pressurized escape and burning people.

All Ninja Foodi OP300 series multi-function pressure cookers that can pressure cook and fry have been recalled because the pressure-cooking lid can be opened while the cooker is pressurized, which could allow hot contents to escape and cause injury.

The CPSC reports that "SharkNinja has received 106 reports of burn injuries, including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body, with 26 lawsuits filed."

Consumers are advised to "immediately stop using the product's pressure-cooking function" and reach out to SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. Owners can otherwise use its other functions to cook.

A company called Pressure Cooker Lawsuit posted a case docket for a woman who filed a suit against SharkNinja in September of 2024. The suit alleges the plaintiff was "using her Ninja Foodi cooker" to prepare "gumbo soup" and "on this occasion Plaintiff used the sear function. As she often does when using the Ninja Foodi non-pressurized settings, she decided to open the unit and add additional ingredients during the cooking process. The unit was not releasing any pressure or steam and appeared to be in normal working condition."

The plaintiff purportedly opened the lid, and didn't "encounter any unexpected resistance, but "as she removed the lid from the pot, she was immediately struck by boiling hot cooking liquid that spewed out from the pressurized Ninja Foodi."

The plaintiff was then reportedly struck on her torso and forearm, and suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns as a result.

SharkNinja says that anyone with a Ninja-brand multi-cooker is advised to check the rating label on the back of the unit, near the power cord, and look for the model number to determine if it falls under the recalled cookers.

Anyone with a recalled cooker is then advised to stop using the unit's pressure-cooking function and remove and discard the pressure-cooking lid. Owners of the recalled devices can receive a free replacement pressure-cooking lid, shipped at no charge.