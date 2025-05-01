Trending
May 1, 2025 / 7:56 AM

May Day protests expected throughout United States

By Ian Stark
Protests in observance of "May Day" are expected throughout the United States on Thursday, including demonstrations planned by organizers of the 50501 movement that organized the "Day of Action" protest seen here. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Protests in observance of "May Day" are expected throughout the United States on Thursday, including demonstrations planned by organizers of the 50501 movement that organized the "Day of Action" protest seen here. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 1 (UPI) -- Protests are scheduled to take place across the United States Thursday in observance of "May Day."

One such action will take place under the "50501" movement, or "50 Protests, 50 States, 1 Movement," which will focus on the actions of the Trump administration over its first 100 days.

50501 has been putting together protests over the past few months, the last being on April 19, which the group designated as "A National Day of Action," when rallies were held at over 80 municipal locations in several states to stand against what the organizers describe as "a nationwide grassroots response to authoritarian threats, political overreach, and the erosion of democracy."

The 50501 website features a number of planned protests under a "May Day Strong" heading, with protests currently planned for nine locations."May Day 2025 we are standing united," are the words posted next to each protest slated on the 50501 website, "We're organizing for a world where every family has housing, healthcare, fair wages, union protection, and safety, regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status."

"They're defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence," it continues, "This is a war on working people, and we will not stand down."

May 1 is also known as "International Workers' Day," and has been since 1886 due to the Haymarket Affair, when police and protesting workers in Chicago got into a violent physical conflict, and this year in the United States alone there are dozens of protests scheduled to happen Thursday.

