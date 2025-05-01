Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan for conflict of interest with vendors

Kohl's on Thursday announced it has fired CEO Ashley Buchanan over a conflict of interest involving vendors. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 1 (UPI) -- Kohl's announced Thursday that CEO Ashley Buchanan was terminated for cause after violating company policies related to transactions with vendors.

"An investigation conducted by outside counsel and overseen by the Audit Committee of the Board determined Mr. Buchanan violated company policies by directing the Company to engage in vendor transactions that involved undisclosed conflicts of interest, which the Board determined to be cause," Kohl's said in a statement.

Kohl's did not specify who the vendors were or exactly what the conflict of interest that led to Buchanan's firing.

Buchanan held the CEO job for just five months.

According to Kohl's the conflict of interest did not involve any other company personnel. The Kohl's board also said Buchanan's firing is "unrelated to the Company's performance, financial reporting, results of operations."

"Michael brings over three decades of leadership experience across retail and consumer goods companies, having served as CEO of Eyemart Express and in senior roles at Walmart, L Brands and PepsiCo," John Schlifske, chair of the Kohl's Nominating and ESG Committee, said in a statement.

The board appointed Michael Bender to serve as interim CEO, as Schlifske said it has "full confidence" in him.

"Working with our talented leadership team, Board, and thousands of associates, I am committed to continuing the execution of our strategic framework to grow shareholder value," Bender said.

The Kohl's board will start a search for a permanent CEO and has hired a search firm to help with the process.