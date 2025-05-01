Trending
May 1, 2025 / 11:49 AM

Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan for conflict of interest with vendors

By Doug Cunningham
Kohl's on Thursday announced it has fired CEO Ashley Buchanan over a conflict of interest involving vendors. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
May 1 (UPI) -- Kohl's announced Thursday that CEO Ashley Buchanan was terminated for cause after violating company policies related to transactions with vendors.

"An investigation conducted by outside counsel and overseen by the Audit Committee of the Board determined Mr. Buchanan violated company policies by directing the Company to engage in vendor transactions that involved undisclosed conflicts of interest, which the Board determined to be cause," Kohl's said in a statement.

Kohl's did not specify who the vendors were or exactly what the conflict of interest that led to Buchanan's firing.

Buchanan held the CEO job for just five months.

According to Kohl's the conflict of interest did not involve any other company personnel. The Kohl's board also said Buchanan's firing is "unrelated to the Company's performance, financial reporting, results of operations."

"Michael brings over three decades of leadership experience across retail and consumer goods companies, having served as CEO of Eyemart Express and in senior roles at Walmart, L Brands and PepsiCo," John Schlifske, chair of the Kohl's Nominating and ESG Committee, said in a statement.

The board appointed Michael Bender to serve as interim CEO, as Schlifske said it has "full confidence" in him.

"Working with our talented leadership team, Board, and thousands of associates, I am committed to continuing the execution of our strategic framework to grow shareholder value," Bender said.

The Kohl's board will start a search for a permanent CEO and has hired a search firm to help with the process.

U.S. initial jobless claims rise more than expected to 241,000
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. initial jobless claims rise more than expected to 241,000
May 1 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor said Thursday weekly initial jobless claims are up by a more than expected 18,000 to 241,000, seasonally adjusted.
Judge rules Apple violated injunction against its 'anticompetitive conduct'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rules Apple violated injunction against its 'anticompetitive conduct'
May 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Apple technology company and international corporation knowingly violated an injunction intended to stop what the judge referred to as "Apple's anticompetitive conduct."
Sam Altman's eyeball scanning ID device World debuts in United States
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sam Altman's eyeball scanning ID device World debuts in United States
May 1 (UPI) -- An eyeball-scanning ID device from Open AI used to globally verify identity debuts in the United States Thursday.
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
April 30 (UPI) -- Two men, one a Greek-American, were arrested as the alleged kingpins of the violent "764" online network, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Kamala Harris says Trump's first 100 days a 'high-velocity event' pushing agenda
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kamala Harris says Trump's first 100 days a 'high-velocity event' pushing agenda
May 1 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris made her first major public remarks Wednesday, with a focus on the actions undertaken by President Donald Trump and his administration over its first 100 days.
May Day protests expected throughout United States
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
May Day protests expected throughout United States
May 1 (UPI) -- Protests are scheduled to take place across the United States Thursday as May 1 is seen by many as a day for demonstrations across the nation.
Grand jury charges man with setting fire to Cybertruck at Arizona Tesla dealership
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Grand jury charges man with setting fire to Cybertruck at Arizona Tesla dealership
May 1 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Phoenix has returned a five-count indictment accusing a 35-year-old man of setting fire and destroying a Cybertruck at a Tesla dealership in Mesa, Ariz.
Belarus releases detained American citizen, says Marco Rubio
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Belarus releases detained American citizen, says Marco Rubio
May 1 (UPI) -- An American citizen detained in Belarus has been released, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
May 1 (UPI) -- A Haitian woman died last week while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, prompting Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick to demand a full investigation into Marie Ange Blaise's death.
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
April 30 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday night broke a 49-49 tie in the U.S. Senate to kill a bipartisan resolution to end President Donald Trump's tariffs.

