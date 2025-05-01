Trending
May 1, 2025 / 8:18 AM

Kamala Harris says Trump's first 100 days a 'high-velocity event' pushing agenda

By Ian Stark
Former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out against President Donald Trump's "agenda" in her first public comments since leaving office. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
May 1 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris made her first major public remarks since leaving office Wednesday, with a focus on the actions undertaken by President Donald Trump and his administration over its first 100 days.

"Some people are describing what's been happening in recent months as absolute chaos," she said as she delivered the keynote address at the Emerge America gala in San Francisco. "But understand, what we are in fact witnessing is a high-velocity event, where a vessel is being used for the swift implementation of an agenda that has been decades in the making."

She continued that the "agenda" involved cuts to public education, the shrinking of government in order to privatize its services, "all while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest among us," and an agenda that is a "narrow, self-serving vision of America where they punish truth-tellers, favor loyalists, cash in on their power and leave everyone to fend for themselves, all while abandoning allies and retreating from the world."

Harris also discussed tariffs put into action by Trump, which she called "reckless" and "are clearly inviting a recession."

Her remarks were delivered at a gala event for the organization Emerge America, which helps women run for office as Democrats, and come as reports show the U.S. economy is in contraction.

Her appearance also supports the possibility she may run for the governorship of California, a field that also includes former Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

