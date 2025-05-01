Trending
U.S. News
May 1, 2025 / 11:06 AM

U.S. initial jobless claims rise more than expected to 241,000

By Doug Cunningham
The Department of Labor said Thursday weekly initial jobless claims are up by a more than expected 18,000 to 241,000, seasonally adjusted. Dow economists had expected 225,000. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
May 1 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor said Thursday weekly initial jobless claims are up by a more than expected 18,000 to 241,000, seasonally adjusted.

"In the week ending April 26, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 241,000, an increase of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a statement. "The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 222,000 to 223,000."

The data is for the week ending April 26. There were 189,634 initial claims in the comparable week in 2024, according to the DOL.

"The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 222,000 to 223,000," the Department of Labor said. "The four-week moving average was 226,000, an increase of 5,500 from the previous week's revised average."

Dow Jones economists estimated 225,000 initial unemployment claims.

Pantheon Macroeconomics chief U.S. economist Sam Tombs said much of the jobless claims increase came from New York state and could have been caused by the spring recess in New York public schools.

"Nonetheless, the deterioration in the timeliest hiring and firing indicators over the last couple weeks suggests that jobless claims will trend up over coming weeks,"Tombs wrote in a note.

The Labor Department siad Thursday that the "total number of continued weeks claimed for benefits in all programs for the week ending April 12 was 1,909,168, a decrease of 64,391 from the previous week. There were 1,837,523 weekly claims filed for benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2024."

The unexpected rise in initial jobless claims adds to other data indicating a wobbly economy hit hard by extreme and unpredictable high tariffs.

The Department of Labor said the highest increases in initial jobless claims for the week ending April 19 were in New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Isalnd, Maryland and Arizona.

The largest decreases were in Kentucky, Texas, Oklahoma, California and Virginia.

In another sign of a weakening economy, U.S. Gross domestic product fell 0.3% at an annual rate, shrinking the economy in the first three months of 2025.

The private payroll company ADP also found U.S. private employers created a much lower than expected 62,000 jobs in April.

The initial jobless claims rise happened as stock prices were down sharply in the first quarter of 2025, the worst stock performance in a new presidential term since Gerald R. Ford 51 years ago.

Latest Headlines

Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan for conflict of interest with vendors
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan for conflict of interest with vendors
May 1 (UPI) -- Kohl's said Thursday that CEO Ashley Buchanan was terminated for cause, replaced by interim CEO Michael Bender.
Judge rules Apple violated injunction against its 'anticompetitive conduct'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge rules Apple violated injunction against its 'anticompetitive conduct'
May 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Apple technology company and international corporation knowingly violated an injunction intended to stop what the judge referred to as "Apple's anticompetitive conduct."
Sam Altman's eyeball scanning ID device World debuts in United States
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sam Altman's eyeball scanning ID device World debuts in United States
May 1 (UPI) -- An eyeball-scanning ID device from Open AI used to globally verify identity debuts in the United States Thursday.
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
April 30 (UPI) -- Two men, one a Greek-American, were arrested as the alleged kingpins of the violent "764" online network, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Kamala Harris says Trump's first 100 days a 'high-velocity event' pushing agenda
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris says Trump's first 100 days a 'high-velocity event' pushing agenda
May 1 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris made her first major public remarks Wednesday, with a focus on the actions undertaken by President Donald Trump and his administration over its first 100 days.
May Day protests expected throughout United States
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
May Day protests expected throughout United States
May 1 (UPI) -- Protests are scheduled to take place across the United States Thursday as May 1 is seen by many as a day for demonstrations across the nation.
Grand jury charges man with setting fire to Cybertruck at Arizona Tesla dealership
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Grand jury charges man with setting fire to Cybertruck at Arizona Tesla dealership
May 1 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Phoenix has returned a five-count indictment accusing a 35-year-old man of setting fire and destroying a Cybertruck at a Tesla dealership in Mesa, Ariz.
Belarus releases detained American citizen, says Marco Rubio
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Belarus releases detained American citizen, says Marco Rubio
May 1 (UPI) -- An American citizen detained in Belarus has been released, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
May 1 (UPI) -- A Haitian woman died last week while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, prompting Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick to demand a full investigation into Marie Ange Blaise's death.
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
April 30 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday night broke a 49-49 tie in the U.S. Senate to kill a bipartisan resolution to end President Donald Trump's tariffs.

