Trending
U.S. News
May 1, 2025 / 5:07 AM

Grand jury charges man with setting fire to Cybertruck at Arizona Tesla dealership

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A Cybertruck was destroyed in a fire set at a Mesa, Ariz., Tesla dealership on Monday, authorities said. Photo courtesy Justice Department/Release
1 of 3 | A Cybertruck was destroyed in a fire set at a Mesa, Ariz., Tesla dealership on Monday, authorities said. Photo courtesy Justice Department/Release

May 1 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Phoenix has returned a five-count indictment accusing a 35-year-old man of setting fire and destroying a Cybertruck at a Tesla dealership in Mesa, Ariz., the latest case involving attacks targeting the Elon Musk-owned carmaker.

Ian William Moses, of Mesa, was charged Wednesday with maliciously damaging property and vehicles in interstate commerce by means of fire. Each of the five counts carries a penalty of between five and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Tesla dealership in Mesa was attacked early Monday.

According to charging documents, Moses was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and a black mask when he allegedly set the fire at the dealership.

Related

Federal prosecutors allege that he was captured on video placing fire-starter logs next to the building and then pouring gasoline on the logs, the facility and three Tesla vehicles.

At 1:38 a.m. local time, he is alleged to have ignited the fire that authorities said destroyed a silver Cybertruck.

Police arrested Moses about an hour and a half later, approximately a quarter-mile from the dealership. Federal prosecutors said he was detained wearing the same clothing seen on the suspect in the video footage, and a hand-drawn map of the dealership was found in one of his pockets.

"There is nothing American about burning down someone else's business because you disagree with them politically," U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine for the District of Arizona said in a statement.

"These ongoing attacks against Tesla are not protests; they are acts of violence that have no place in Arizona or anywhere else."

Tesla has become a target of public anger as Musk, the car maker's CEO, has cut hundreds of thousands of government jobs and billions of dollars in federal programs through his Department of Government Efficiency, which was tasked by the Trump administration with shrinking the government and ending wasteful spending.

Musk and his department's actions have ignited protests across the country and have become a focal point of criticism for those who oppose the drastic and controversial measures enacted by the Trump administration.

Several car dealerships have been attacked, prompting the FBI to launch a task force in late March to investigate the string of crimes.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has described the attacks as "domestic terrorism," though it is not clear if any of the defendants have been charged with terrorism related-offenses.

"If you engage in domestic terrorism, the Department of Justice will find you, follow the facts and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday.

"No negotiating."

Latest Headlines

Belarus releases detained American citizen, says Marco Rubio
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Belarus releases detained American citizen, says Marco Rubio
May 1 (UPI) -- An American citizen detained in Belarus has been released, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
May 1 (UPI) -- A Haitian woman died last week while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, prompting Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick to demand a full investigation into Marie Ange Blaise's death.
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
April 30 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday night broke a 49-49 tie in the U.S. Senate to kill a bipartisan resolution to end President Donald Trump's tariffs.
U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
April 30 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed another round of sanctions targeting Iran, seeking to stem its petrochemical profits amid ongoing nuclear talks between the two countries.
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
April 30 (UPI) -- British warplanes have attacked Houthi targets in Yemen, joining ally the United States in its airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed militia.
Entrepreneurs discuss $2T business plans during 'Investing in America' event
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Entrepreneurs discuss $2T business plans during 'Investing in America' event
April 30 (UPI) -- Several global business leaders discussed more than $2 trillion in combined business developments during a Wednesday afternoon "Investing in America" event hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House.
Microsoft posts better than expected earnings after announcement about datacenters
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Microsoft posts better than expected earnings after announcement about datacenters
April 30 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced Wednesday that it has expanded its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe and will follow local laws.
Maine state legislator wants Supreme Court to intervene on transgender opposition
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Maine state legislator wants Supreme Court to intervene on transgender opposition
April 30 (UPI) -- A Maine Republican state legislator is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow her to vote again after her colleagues censured her for comments against transgender athletes.
Summer of heat, thunderstorms and drought to unfold for U.S. in 2025
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Summer of heat, thunderstorms and drought to unfold for U.S. in 2025
Energy bills might run high this summer, Accuweather forecasters say, as heat, flooding and storms cover wide areas of the United States.
Former NFL great John Elway suffers loss when friend dies from golf cart fall
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former NFL great John Elway suffers loss when friend dies from golf cart fall
April 30 (UPI) -- Former sports agent Jeff Sperbeck has died after succumbing to injuries suffered when he fell from a golf cart driven by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway on Saturday.

Trending Stories

In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'

Follow Us