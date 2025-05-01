May 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that agents in Chicago intercepted hundreds of counterfeit watches and counterfeit driver's licenses. More than 4,345 counterfeit licenses were seized.

Officers at O'Hare International Airport, the International Mail Facility, the Express Consignments Hub and the Cargo Examination Station seized 145 shipments of counterfeit watches and 340 shipments containing counterfeit driver's licenses, according to CBP.

All 485 shipments in April came from China and Hong Kong.

The fake watches were branded as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Omega, Audemars Piguet, and others.

According to CBP officials, the suggested retail price of the watches was more than $9.22 million.

"Intellectual property theft threatens America's economic vitality and funds criminal activities as well as organized crime," CBP Chicago Field Office Director of Field Operations LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said in a statement.

The thousands of fake driver's licenses were addressed to destinations across the United States.

"These counterfeit driver's licenses can lead to disastrous consequences," Chicago Area Port Director Michael Pfeiffer said in a statement. "Foreign Terrorist Organizations, criminal organizations, and persons involved in fraud schemes use these counterfeit IDs to avoid attracting attention to their illegal activities. Our CBP officers were able to identify these very realistic counterfeits and stop them from reaching their destinations."

In February, CBP announced $27 million in fake jewelry, mostly from Hong Kong and China, were seized during the month of January.

Similar counterfeit watches from Hong Kong with a retail value of $11.7 million were seized at the Port of Louisville in March 2024.

They were de minimus shipments of smaller packages that were supposed to be lower value to qualify for tariff breaks in force at the time.

Fake sports championship rings worth $2.71 million were also seized in March 2024 in Cincinnati.