Trending
U.S. News
May 1, 2025 / 10:41 AM

Judge rules Apple violated injunction against its 'anticompetitive conduct'

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A judge ruled that Apple violated a court order in a lawsuit filed against it by Epic Games, as the company's 'Fortnite' game will return to Apple's App Store. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A judge ruled that Apple violated a court order in a lawsuit filed against it by Epic Games, as the company's 'Fortnite' game will return to Apple's App Store. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Apple knowingly violated an injunction intended to stop what the judge referred to as "anticompetitive conduct."

Apple was ordered to immediately stop the imposition of commissions on purchases made through iPhone apps, and Apple is also now on the hook to pay the attorney fees for Epic Games over this case.

"Apple's continued attempts to interfere with competition will not be tolerated," wrote U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who found that Apple intentionally went against a 2021 decision with attempts to interfere with its competition with the creation of "anticompetitive barriers which would, by design and in effect, maintain a valued revenue stream; a revenue stream previously found to be anticompetitive."

"That it thought this court would tolerate such insubordination was a gross miscalculation," Judge Rogers said. "As always, the cover-up made it worse. For this court, there is no second bite at the apple."

The injunction came out of a 2021 case that involved the Epic Games company, whose popular game Fortnite was dropped from the Apple app store in 2020 after Epic filed a lawsuit against Apple, with allegations that Apple acted as a monopoly, and took a 30% cut off all in-app purchases and banned outside payment methods.

Rogers wrote that "Apple knew exactly what it was doing and at every turn chose the most anticompetitive option," and said Apple Vice President of Finance Alex Roman "outright lied under oath" about when Apple decided to levy a 27% fee on some of the purchases linked to its app store.

"The Court finds that Apple did consider the external costs developers faced when utilizing alternative payment solutions for linked out transactions, which conveniently exceeded the 3% discount Apple ultimately decided to provide by a safe margin," wrote Rogers.

Roman testified that "up until January 16, 2024, Apple had no idea what fee it would impose on linked-out purchases."

He said the 27% fee was decided then but before that point didn't know what it would impose percentagewise on linked purchases.

Rogers had originally ordered Apple to make changes to its App Store that would allow software developers to link to their websites inside of iPhone apps so that customers could make purchases outside of Apple's environment. He said nearly every Apple decision on its app-linking policies was anticompetitive and held Apple in contempt.

It will now be up to U.S. attorneys to decide whether to investigate or pursue criminal contempt proceedings toward both Roman and Apple.

Rogers also accused Apple of withholding documentation from a June 2023 meeting that included CEO Tim Cook in which there was discussion about how they would comply with the 2021 court order. Rogers said Apple hid the existence of the meeting from the court until 2025, and that Apple abused privilege in order not to share the relevant documents.

Upon having received the documents, Rogers found that there was "a desire to conceal Apple's real decision-making process, particularly where those decisions involved senior Apple executives."

"We strongly disagree with the decision. We will comply with the court's order and we will appeal," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.

"No fees on web transactions. Game over for the Apple Tax," Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney posted to X Wednesday.

He also wrote in a separate post that Epic "will return Fortnite to the U.S. iOS app store next week."

"If Apple extends the court's friction-free, Apple-tax-free framework worldwide, we'll return Fortnite to the App Store worldwide and drop current and future litigation on the topic," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. initial jobless claims rise more than expected to 241,000
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
U.S. initial jobless claims rise more than expected to 241,000
May 1 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor said Thursday weekly initial jobless claims are up by a more than expected 18,000 to 241,000, seasonally adjusted.
Sam Altman's eyeball scanning ID device World debuts in United States
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sam Altman's eyeball scanning ID device World debuts in United States
May 1 (UPI) -- An eyeball-scanning ID device from Open AI used to globally verify identity debuts in the United States Thursday.
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
April 30 (UPI) -- Two men, one a Greek-American, were arrested as the alleged kingpins of the violent "764" online network, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Kamala Harris says Trump's first 100 days a 'high-velocity event' pushing agenda
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris says Trump's first 100 days a 'high-velocity event' pushing agenda
May 1 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris made her first major public remarks Wednesday, with a focus on the actions undertaken by President Donald Trump and his administration over its first 100 days.
May Day protests expected throughout United States
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
May Day protests expected throughout United States
May 1 (UPI) -- Protests are scheduled to take place across the United States Thursday as May 1 is seen by many as a day for demonstrations across the nation.
Grand jury charges man with setting fire to Cybertruck at Arizona Tesla dealership
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Grand jury charges man with setting fire to Cybertruck at Arizona Tesla dealership
May 1 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Phoenix has returned a five-count indictment accusing a 35-year-old man of setting fire and destroying a Cybertruck at a Tesla dealership in Mesa, Ariz.
Belarus releases detained American citizen, says Marco Rubio
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Belarus releases detained American citizen, says Marco Rubio
May 1 (UPI) -- An American citizen detained in Belarus has been released, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody, Florida congresswoman demands answers
May 1 (UPI) -- A Haitian woman died last week while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, prompting Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick to demand a full investigation into Marie Ange Blaise's death.
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
April 30 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday night broke a 49-49 tie in the U.S. Senate to kill a bipartisan resolution to end President Donald Trump's tariffs.
U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
April 30 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed another round of sanctions targeting Iran, seeking to stem its petrochemical profits amid ongoing nuclear talks between the two countries.

Trending Stories

Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
Veteran suicide prevention grant gets bipartisan support in hearings
Veteran suicide prevention grant gets bipartisan support in hearings

Follow Us