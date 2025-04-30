Trending
U.S. News
April 30, 2025 / 2:41 PM

Man charged with murder in Newark U-Haul crash that killed college student

Incident left 1 University of Delaware student dead, 8 others injured.

By Doug Cunningham
April 30 (UPI) -- A New Castle, Del., man faced second-degree murder charges Wednesday in a fatal crash that killed a University of Delaware student in Newark. Eight others were injured.

Gordon Turner, 22, fled from Newark police Tuesday afternoon in a stolen U-Haul van, police said.

Police did not give chase, they said, but Turner lost control of the van and hit two pedestrians and multiple vehicles on Main Street.

A 24-year-old University of Delaware student was pronounced dead a the scene just west of Haines Street. Another 24-year-old student was seriously injured.

Turner faces several felony charges, including second-degree murder and Assault First Degree. Police said they discovered Turner is also wanted in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

A gun was found in the U-Haul vehicle, according to police.

Police spotted the U-Haul truck reported as "an unauthorized use vehicle" because it had not been returned as agreed last month.

When they approached it in a Newark shopping center, Turner drove away, they said.

In a letter to the university, President Dennia Assanis and Vice President for Student Life Jose-Luis Riera said, "This is a terrible tragedy. We speak for the entire University in offering our condolences to the families, friends and classmates of the victims, and keep the other members of our community in our thoughts who may have witnessed the crash and its aftermath."

Three people were treated at the scene and released. Three other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

