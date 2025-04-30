Trending
U.S. News
April 30, 2025 / 6:47 PM

Former NFL great John Elway suffers loss when friend dies from golf cart fall

By Mike Heuer
Share with X

April 30 (UPI) -- Former sports agent Jeff Sperbeck has died after succumbing to a traumatic brain injury suffered when he fell from a golf cart driven by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.

Sperbeck, 62, and Elway, 64, had left a party at The Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif., when the former agent and friend of Elway's fell and struck his head on asphalt, ESPN reported.

A Riverside County coroner declared Sperbeck's death at 1:10 a.m. PDT on Wednesday at the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Sperbeck was a resident of San Clemente, Calif., and suffered the head injury at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.

He was sitting in the golf cart's passenger seat when he fell. He was on life support before dying.

TMZ reported Sperbeck was kept on life support long enough to harvest his donated organs, according to People.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the matter, but there is no indication of negligence by Elway.

Sperbeck was Elway's agent during his 16-year pro career with the Denver Broncos.

Elway also is the former Broncos general manager and was a business partner with Sperbeck.

Notable deaths of 2025

Pope Francis
Pope Francis tours St. Peter's Square in his popemobile after bestowing the Urbi et Orbi blessing at the end of the Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 20, 2025. Francis died at the age of 88 at his Vatican residence following a long illness on April 21. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Duolingo launches 148 AI-generated language courses
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Duolingo launches 148 AI-generated language courses
April 30 (UPI) -- Duolingo more than doubled its offerings of language courses to help people learn a second language and become multilingual with the help of generative artificial intelligence.
Microsoft posts better than expected earnings after announcement about datacenters
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Microsoft posts better than expected earnings after announcement about datacenters
April 30 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced Wednesday that it has expanded its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe and will follow local laws.
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
April 30 (UPI) -- Two men, one a Greek-American, were arrested as the alleged kingpins of the violent "764" online network, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Congressional lawmakers want a say in Marco Rubio's State Department reforms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Congressional lawmakers want a say in Marco Rubio's State Department reforms
House foreing affairs comittee hearing of the need for an authorizatiom bill for the Department of State
Trump, Cabinet laud administration's first 100 days
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump, Cabinet laud administration's first 100 days
April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and his cabinet lauded successes during his first 100 days in office, including reducing illegal border crossings by 99.9%.
Veteran suicide prevention grant gets bipartisan support in hearings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Veteran suicide prevention grant gets bipartisan support in hearings
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle this week are calling for stronger oversight and urgent reauthorization of the Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. Democrats projected the mental health of service members and vet
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
April 30 (UPI) -- At least 11 students in New York were given an ultimatum to turn themselves in to authorities within 48 hours or face prosecution as adults following an alleged high school lacrosse team hazing incident.
Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley testifies about alleged 2006 sexual assault
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley testifies about alleged 2006 sexual assault
April 30 (UPI) -- In tearful testimony Wednesday at the Harvey Weinstein re-trial, accuser Miriam Haley described what she said was a 2006 sexual assault at his SoHo apartment in New York City.
Man charged with murder in Newark U-Haul crash that killed college student
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man charged with murder in Newark U-Haul crash that killed college student
April 30 (UPI) -- A New Castle, Delaware man faced second-degree murder charges Wednesday in a fatal crash that killed a University of Delaware student in Newark. Eight others were injured.
Woman arrested at Arizona border after admitting to giving sleep sedatives to child
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Woman arrested at Arizona border after admitting to giving sleep sedatives to child
April 30 (UPI) -- Border officers in Arizona prevented a possible child-trafficking attempt recently after they apprehended a man with alleged child porn in a separate incident, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves

Follow Us