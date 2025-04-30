Former NFL great John Elway suffers loss when friend dies from golf cart fall

April 30 (UPI) -- Former sports agent Jeff Sperbeck has died after succumbing to a traumatic brain injury suffered when he fell from a golf cart driven by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.

Sperbeck, 62, and Elway, 64, had left a party at The Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif., when the former agent and friend of Elway's fell and struck his head on asphalt, ESPN reported.

A Riverside County coroner declared Sperbeck's death at 1:10 a.m. PDT on Wednesday at the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Sperbeck was a resident of San Clemente, Calif., and suffered the head injury at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.

He was sitting in the golf cart's passenger seat when he fell. He was on life support before dying.

TMZ reported Sperbeck was kept on life support long enough to harvest his donated organs, according to People.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the matter, but there is no indication of negligence by Elway.

Sperbeck was Elway's agent during his 16-year pro career with the Denver Broncos.

Elway also is the former Broncos general manager and was a business partner with Sperbeck.

Notable deaths of 2025