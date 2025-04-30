Trending
U.S. News
April 30, 2025 / 6:08 PM

Duolingo launches 148 AI-generated language courses

By Mike Heuer
Share with X

April 30 (UPI) -- Duolingo more than doubled its offerings of language courses to help people learn a second language and become multilingual with the help of generative artificial intelligence.

The new courses were announced on Wednesday after officials at the tech company earlier were criticized for announcing it would become an "AI-first" firm, TechCrunch reported.

Duolingo plans to replace its contractors with AI, which enabled it to offer the largest expansion of language courses in its history.

The new language courses include seven of the most popular non-English languages, including Spanish, French, German and Italian, Duolingo announced in a news release.

Related

New offerings also include Japanese, Korean and Mandarin, which are among the most popular Asian languages.

"Developing our first 100 courses took about 12 years," said Luis von Ahn, Duolingo's chief executive officer and co-founder.

"Now, in about a year, we're able to create and launch nearly 150 new courses," Ahn said. "This is a great example of how generative AI can directly benefit our learners."

Prior to generative AI, creating a language course took much longer to accomplish, but Duolingo teams are creating base language courses in less than a year and can tailor them for different languages.

"It used to take a small team years to build a single new course from scratch," said Jessie Becker, senior director of learning and design at Duolingo.

"By using generative AI to create and validate content, we'reable to focus our expertise where it's most impactful," Becker said.

The new courses mostly are aimed at beginners who want to learn the basics while learning how to communicate in a new language.

The lessons include stories that are designed to develop people's reading comprehension, while DuoRadio develops listening comprehension.

More than a billion potential learners could access the virtual language courses around the world, according to Duolingo.

Different courses are available for those in Latin America, Europe and Asia and tailored for languages within each region.

The current course offerings are tailored for those who speak 28 different languages with learning occurring via a user interface, The Verge reported.

The basic courses will be enhanced to include more advanced content for those who already have a basic understanding of other languages.

Early last year, the company made headlines as Russian investigators said they were looking into Pittsburgh-based Duolingo's alleged use of LGBTQ+ characters to "spread LGBT propaganda," as claimed by Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

Latest Headlines

Former NFL great John Elway suffers loss when friend dies from golf cart fall
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Former NFL great John Elway suffers loss when friend dies from golf cart fall
April 30 (UPI) -- Former sports agent Jeff Sperbeck has died after succumbing to injuries suffered when he fell from a golf cart driven by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway on Saturday.
Microsoft posts better than expected earnings after announcement about datacenters
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Microsoft posts better than expected earnings after announcement about datacenters
April 30 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced Wednesday that it has expanded its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe and will follow local laws.
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
April 30 (UPI) -- Two men, one a Greek-American, were arrested as the alleged kingpins of the violent "764" online network, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Congressional lawmakers want a say in Marco Rubio's State Department reforms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Congressional lawmakers want a say in Marco Rubio's State Department reforms
House foreing affairs comittee hearing of the need for an authorizatiom bill for the Department of State
Trump, Cabinet laud administration's first 100 days
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump, Cabinet laud administration's first 100 days
April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and his cabinet lauded successes during his first 100 days in office, including reducing illegal border crossings by 99.9%.
Veteran suicide prevention grant gets bipartisan support in hearings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Veteran suicide prevention grant gets bipartisan support in hearings
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle this week are calling for stronger oversight and urgent reauthorization of the Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. Democrats projected the mental health of service members and vet
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
April 30 (UPI) -- At least 11 students in New York were given an ultimatum to turn themselves in to authorities within 48 hours or face prosecution as adults following an alleged high school lacrosse team hazing incident.
Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley testifies about alleged 2006 sexual assault
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley testifies about alleged 2006 sexual assault
April 30 (UPI) -- In tearful testimony Wednesday at the Harvey Weinstein re-trial, accuser Miriam Haley described what she said was a 2006 sexual assault at his SoHo apartment in New York City.
Man charged with murder in Newark U-Haul crash that killed college student
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man charged with murder in Newark U-Haul crash that killed college student
April 30 (UPI) -- A New Castle, Delaware man faced second-degree murder charges Wednesday in a fatal crash that killed a University of Delaware student in Newark. Eight others were injured.
Woman arrested at Arizona border after admitting to giving sleep sedatives to child
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Woman arrested at Arizona border after admitting to giving sleep sedatives to child
April 30 (UPI) -- Border officers in Arizona prevented a possible child-trafficking attempt recently after they apprehended a man with alleged child porn in a separate incident, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves

Follow Us