Congressional lawmakers want a say in Marco Rubio's State Department reforms

Republicans and Democrats at the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday agreed on the need for reforms at the State Department but disagreed over Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plan to cut bureaus and staff focused on human rights.

Rubio last week announced sweeping reforms to the agency. In addition to gutting USAID, Rubio described plans to cut 132 bureaus, most of them pertaining to advancing human rights, women's rights, protecting religious freedom and stabilization efforts.

Moreover, he called for a 15% decrease in the number of State Department domestic workers.

At a hearing Wednesday, titled "The Need for an Authorized States Department," members of Congress disputed how the cuts would affect the ability of the United States to promote its values abroad and lead the world in human rights and humanitarian efforts.

Authorization bills allow Congress to exercise the power of the purse over federal departments, however, Congress has not passed an authorization bill for the State Department since 2002.

"The longer the Department of State goes without an authorization bill, the farther away it is from the will of the American people," said one of the witnesses, former ambassador and former Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale.

Members from both parties expressed concern that without an authorization bill, the executive branch has conducted foreign policy without congressional approval.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, denounced Congress's lack of oversight of foreign policy. "Right now, this committee, and this Congress are surrendering influence and control over our diplomacy to the President of the United States," he said.

"We should debate how American tax dollars should and should not be used abroad," said Chairman Brian Mast, R-Florida. He said the State Department spent $14 million on cash vouchers for immigrants at the southern border, $24,000 for a national spelling bee in Bosnia, and $20,000 for a drag show in Ecuador.

"President Trump, Secretary Rubio and DOGE are already making changes and they're looking at us to be a partner in that process," he said.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the top Democrat in the committee, criticized Rubio's plans.

"What we've seen before us is not reform, it's abandoning decades of bipartisan support for centering human rights and democracy in our foreign policy, without consultation, without engagement and without any regard for Congress's constitutional role," he said.

Republican representatives, however, said the State Department had become too bureaucratic. Between 2000 and 2024, the budget grew from $9.5 billion to $55 billion.

"The State Department has many duplicative missions but not a clear mission, a clear outline on how to go out there and affect the missions positively on behalf of the American people," said Mast.

In particular, he criticized the lack of coordination and organization when the Biden administration withdrew troops from Afghanistan.

One of the major bureaus that would be cut is the Under Secretary of Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights. According to the Department of State website, this office "leads global diplomatic efforts to advance universal human rights, democratic renewal, and human-centered security." Moreover, Rubio planned to cut the Secretary's Office of Global Women's Issues and the diversity, equity and inclusion office.

Representative Meeks pushed back against Marco Rubio's reform plan and accused him of being compliant with President Donald Trump's wishes.

"There is no greater demonstration of this incredible cowardice in my opinion than that of Secretary Rubio, who knows this is wrong. But he would rather sit atop a kingdom of ash than defend the work he once praised," said Meeks.

Members of the Committee also warned that foreign adversaries, such as the People's Republic of China and Russia, would fill the gap if the United States pulled back from its role of promoting human rights abroad.

Uzra Zeya, CEO of Human Rights First, said these reforms would be detrimental to U.S. foreign policy. "The PRC is already filling that gap. We are seeing China increase its diplomatic spending by over 8% for 2025, over 6% last year and so again. To what end are we retreating from the field when our greatest geopolitical challenger is doubling down?" she asked the House Committee members.

Members of Congress passionately debated how the United States had recently been treating its allies and adversaries.

"So unfortunately, since his return to office in January, President Trump has chosen to attempt to overpower foreign partners rather than engage in strategic diplomacy, his administration claims their policy will bring bring safety, security and prosperity," said Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa. "But all that I've seen thus far is a reeling economy, weakened relationship with our allies and emboldened adversaries."

When asked whether an authorization bill could actually pass Congress and whether Congress could have a say in how the Department of State operates, Dean answered, "We're going to make sure that we have a say, that is our job."