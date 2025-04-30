Trending
U.S. News
April 30, 2025 / 3:29 PM

In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves

By Chris Benson
Share with X

April 30 (UPI) -- At least 11 students in New York were given an ultimatum to turn themselves in to authorities within 48 hours or face prosecution as adults following an alleged high school lacrosse team hazing incident.

On Tuesday during a press briefing, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick called the alleged April 24 incident "hazing on steroids" and "criminal activity" after students on a lacrosse team at Westhill High School near Syracuse decided "they were going to haze or play some sort of prank" on younger team members, he said.

Fitzpatrick's order was for the alleged perpetrators to turn themselves in by "close of business Thursday."

"You have 48 hours to turn yourself into the sheriff's department and the following will happen," he said. "You will be given an appearance ticket with a crime of unlawful imprisonment, a Class A misdemeanor. You will not be spending time in the public safety building, you will not have bail set, you will be released to the custody of your parents," he continued.

Related

His office is working with the county sheriff's department, he said.

According to the sheriff's office, there were at least five identified victims. No injuries were reported.

Fitzpatrick said he saw a videotape of the alleged hazing incident. But after the 48-hour window, "amnesty is over," he said.

One student reported being taken taken to a remote spot in the woods and tied up after a lacrosse game and McDonald's trip with upperclassmen.

"At some point by prearrangement, people came out of the woods all dressed in black," according to Fitzpatrick. "They were armed with what appeared to be at least one handgun and at least one knife."

"There was a period of time where he thought that he was going to be abandoned in the middle of nowhere," Fitzpatrick added, saying listeners could hear "some individuals found it amusing."

Fitzpatrick said an individual had a pillowcase placed over the victim's head, tied him up and placed him in the trunk of a car.

The DA stated he was unaware if the student suffered any physical injury but "emotionally that's going to be long term," and that it was "incomprehensible" how "in this day and age somebody could have thought that they would have gotten away with something like this."

Meanwhile, the Westhill Central School District said it was aware of the DA's statement, would continue to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation but had no additional information to share publicly.

"While the investigation is ongoing, we remain committed to the values of student safety, dignity, and accountability," Lisa O'Reilly, president of the board of education, wrote in a statement.

"We remain in close contact with law enforcement and remain focused on supporting our students and ensuring the safety and well-being of our school community."

Latest Headlines

Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley testifies about alleged 2006 sexual assault
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley testifies about alleged 2006 sexual assault
April 30 (UPI) -- In tearful testimony Wednesday at the Harvey Weinstein re-trial, accuser Miriam Haley described what she said was a 2006 sexual assault at his SoHo apartment in New York City.
Man charged with murder in Newark U-Haul crash that killed college student
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man charged with murder in Newark U-Haul crash that killed college student
April 30 (UPI) -- A New Castle, Delaware man faced second-degree murder charges Wednesday in a fatal crash that killed a University of Delaware student in Newark. Eight others were injured.
Woman arrested at Arizona border after admitting to giving sleep sedatives to child
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Woman arrested at Arizona border after admitting to giving sleep sedatives to child
April 30 (UPI) -- Border officers in Arizona prevented a possible child-trafficking attempt recently after they apprehended a man with alleged child porn in a separate incident, federal officials announced Wednesday.
White House trade adviser downplays Wednesday's news of GDP being down 0.3%
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House trade adviser downplays Wednesday's news of GDP being down 0.3%
April 30 (UPI) -- U.S. economic gross domestic product declined for the first three months of 2025 as imports surged amid Trump administration tariffs, but White House trade adviser Peter Navarro brushed off any concern.
Columbia University student protester Mohsen Mahdawi released from federal custody
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Columbia University student protester Mohsen Mahdawi released from federal custody
April 30 (UPI) -- Columbia University student and DHS detainee Mohsen Mahdawi was released from federal custody Wednesday after a judge ordered it for the outspoken critic of Israel's war in Gaza.
Supreme Court to decide if Oklahoma Catholic school can be publicly funded
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court to decide if Oklahoma Catholic school can be publicly funded
April 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is being asked to decide if a Catholic school in Oklahoma can be the first to be funded by taxpayers.
ADP: Private employers added just 62,000 April jobs, much lower than expected
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: Private employers added just 62,000 April jobs, much lower than expected
April 30 (UPI) -- Private payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that just 62,000 private sector U.S. jobs were added in April as employers significantly slowed hiring in the wake of Trump administration tariffs.
Trump says he 'could' bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to U.S. but won't
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump says he 'could' bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to U.S. but won't
April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he could bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States, but didn't say he would.
Wisconsin's high court temporarily removes judge charged with helping migrant flee arrest
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Wisconsin's high court temporarily removes judge charged with helping migrant flee arrest
April 30 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily removed a state judge who was arrested last week on allegations of helping an undocumented migrant evade capture.
Microsoft announces new European datacenters; pledges to follow laws
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Microsoft announces new European datacenters; pledges to follow laws
April 30 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced Wednesday that it has expanded its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe and will follow local laws.

Trending Stories

Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'

Follow Us